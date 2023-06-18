Georgia head gymnastics coach Courtney Kupets Carter has promoted two of her coaches on her staff, meaning the Bulldogs will enter the 2024 season with a full-time coaching staff.
Sam Welbourn and Mollie Korth, who previously served as an interim assistant coach and a volunteer assistant coach respectively, have been promoted to full-time assistant coach status. Welbourn was on staff throughout the 2023 season, while Korth joined the team the year prior in her previous position as a volunteer assistant coach.
Korth is added as Georgia’s fourth full-time coach, which was previously impossible due to NCAA rules. However, thanks to a rule change, staff sizes have been expanded, allowing Korth to join the coaching staff full-time. Korth and Welbourn will join fellow assistant coach Ryan Roberts as Kupets Carter’s staff for the 2024 season.
“Sam and Mollie are integral parts of our success, growth and vision for the Georgia gymnastics program and I am so happy they will be remaining on staff,” Kupets Carter said. “Ryan, Sam, Mollie and I work as a cohesive group and that’s extremely important for the success of our team. We can’t wait to get to work on the 2024 season.”
Welbourn — a former gymnast himself who worked with Cirque Du Soleil in Las Vegas specializing in acrobatics and high diving— coached with Georgia Elite Gymnastics working as a Level 10 bars and vault coach.While with the team, Georgia Elite had 15 gymnasts attend nationals, had two national all-around champs, two national bars champs and the highest total of top-10 finishes in the country.
Korth is a former standout Kentucky gymnast who has been coaching since 2021, where she spent a year at Pittsburgh after graduating and a year before joining Georgia’s staff.
With the Wildcats, Korth was an 11-time All-American and was named All-SEC in four consecutive seasons — the third gymnast in Wildcat program history to do so. She also collected three Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Regular Season All-America distinctions, was a finalist for the AAI Award, given to the best senior female gymnast in the country and was named the 2017 SEC Freshman of the Year.
Together, Korth and Welbourn helped the Bulldogs improve 10 spots on bars and in the overall rankings at the end of the 2023 season. Additionally, the Bulldogs’ National Qualifying Score was the best it had been in four seasons.
The pair also helped several Georgia gymnasts receive honors and awards. Five gymnasts received All-SEC honors — the most since 2016 and the highest in one season since 2003 — and the team was awarded its first Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association All-American since 2020. Now promoted, time will tell how many more awards Georgia gymnasts can earn under the continued guidance of Korth and Welbourn.