On March 2, Georgia gymnastics announced that its original match against Arkansas, which was to take place at Stegeman Coliseum on Friday, March 3 was rescheduled and relocated due to construction. The two teams will now play in Duluth, Georgia on Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m.
The UGA Athletic Association released a statement on the closing of Stegeman Coliseum.
“Due to the need to perform repairs that require immediate attention, Stegeman Coliseum will be closed until further notice. The university has begun notifying groups that have reserved the coliseum and advised them to find alternate locations.”
There will be no live stream available for this game and everyone who purchased tickets for the original game will be fully reimbursed. Tickets are $10 and will be sold as general admission the day of the meet at the arena box office.
No decision has been made in regard to Georgia gymnastics’ final home competition on Friday, March 10 against Michigan.
On Feb. 7, the UGA Athletic Association announced renovation plans to adjust the seating inside Stegeman to “enhance the game day experience” for the 2023-2024 season. It’s unclear if these repairs are related to the renovations.