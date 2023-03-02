The Georgia gymnastics team fell just short of No. 7 Auburn on Friday Feb. 24, despite a season-best score on vault, with a final score of 197.550-196.075.
This was the Bulldogs’ lowest score since their first meet this season. The Bulldogs were unable to continue their momentum from last week’s competition against Alabama.
“You have to be on every single week in this conference and we were off,” head coach Courtney Kupets Carter said.
Georgia began on bars with senior Haley de Jong leading the way with a 9.850. Junior Katie Finnegan and Graduate Josie Angeny followed close behind with both scoring a 9.825. The Bulldogs finished this event with a combined score of 49.025.
Georgia then moved onto their best event of the night, vault. Freshman Naya Howard led the way with a season-best score 9.925. De Jong also posted a new season high of 9.900. Senior Soraya Hawthorne followed up with a 9.875 with Angeny not far behind with a 9.850. The Bulldogs finished with a combined score of 49.375, a new season high.
The Bulldogs moved on to the floor where they posted a 48.950. Seniors Hawthorne and Amanda Cashman led the team with scores of 9.825. Freshman Eryn Wiliams was not far behind with a 9.800. However, a few scorers lower than average, including graduate Sandra Elsadek’s 8.900, were big reasons for the Bulldogs’ loss.
Georgia finished on beam where they posted a 48.725, their second-lowest score for this event of the season. Senior Vanessa Deniz led the Bulldogs with a score of 9.900 with Howard, de Jong and Angeny just behind. Howard scored a 9.875 and both de Jong and Angeny scored a 9.850. Georgia unfortunately had to count a fall from Jacquie Moran, who still scored a 9.250.
“We have two more home meets to really get it right and set us up for the postseason. I know we’re better than this.” Kupets Carter said.
The Bulldogs are back in Stegeman on Friday, March 3 to finish up their SEC competition against Arkansas.