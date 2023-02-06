The University of Georgia gymnastics team lost to LSU, 197.700-196.925, on Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
This is the Bulldogs’ second loss in a row after falling to Florida last week.
“Our team showed resilience in a tough competition atmosphere,” head coach Courtney Kupets Carter said. “We had some scores that didn’t go our way, but we kept fighting for every tenth throughout the night.”
Georgia had originally scored a 196.725, but its score was updated after three gymnasts scores on beam were changed.
The Bulldogs began the meet on bars, swinging into a total of 49.225. Haley de Jong received 9.900, followed by Katie Finnegans’ 9.875. JaFree Scott earned a 9.850 along with Naya Howard and Amanda Cashman contributing a 9.800.
On vault, Georgia finished with a 49.075. Soraya Hawthorne and de Jong both earned a 9.850. Finnegan and Cashman followed suit with a pair of 9.800s.
In the third rotation, Georgia showcased their routines on floor, strutting its way to a 49.375. Hawthorne led Georgia with a matched season-high score of 9.950. Cashman and Howard were right behind, with both contributing a 9.875. Others, like de Jong and Eryn Williams contributed a 9.850 and a 9.825 respectively.
At their last event, the Bulldogs flexed a 49.250 finish on beam. Jacquie Moran received a 9.925 as the top scoring Bulldog. Josie Angeny followed not far behind with a 9.900. Howard and de Jong produced a 9.950 each, while Vanessa Deniz contributed a 9.725.
Even with a loss, there is still evident improvement throughout the team. Four gymnasts received season-high scores and two more matched their best score on Friday. Last week, Georgia had its best road score of the season at Florida (196.850) with seven members of the team improving or matching their best scores.
As Georgia progresses further, the team will look to break its two meet losing streak and get things back on track. Between talented freshmen like Howard and Scott, time will tell if Georgia can make good on its potential. For now, Georgia sits at an even .500 with a 5-5 record, with hopes of changing that.
Next week, Georgia will hit the road once again competing in a three-meet at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 11. Georgia will face Utah and Illinois State.