On March 10, No. 18 Georgia gymnastics lost its final game of the regular season to No. 2 Michigan.
On a night many of the senior gymnasts had been imagining for a while, it did not come without its challenges. The meet was originally scheduled for Stegeman Coliseum but had to be relocated due to unforeseen construction at Georgia’s home site.
Albeit the circumstances, seven senior Georgia gymnasts were recognized before the meet at Gas South Arena with each of their families by their sides. As the crowd applauded, each gymnast was able to personally reflect on her journey thus far as a member of the red and black.
“Georgia gymnastics has provided me with endless opportunities,” senior Haley de Jong said. “It has been a journey of many ups and downs, but the support and love has always been constant. I have grown immensely as a person and am truly blessed to call Dawg Nation my family. This year has been nothing short of amazing, and I am always honored to represent the G with pride.”
This recognition was not only special for the athletes, but also for the coaches. After the meet, head coach Courtney Kupets-Carter discussed how much she appreciates the senior class.
"I could talk endlessly about this senior class," Kupets-Carter said. “They have absolutely turned things around just within the team, how they feel about gymnastics and where this program is going. I truly believe that this group has just made it enjoyable to coach in the gym — they enjoy each other. We had a long celebration for them in the locker room before we came out just to honor them and tell them those things.”
After the senior festivities concluded, Georgia began the meet on vault. Led by senior Amanda Cashman, who’s perfect landing earned her a 9.900, Georgia posted its second highest score this season. A quartet of athletes — junior Katie Finnegan, graduate Josie Angeny, freshman Naya Howard and senior Soraya Hawthorne earned a 9.850, bringing Georgia’s total to 49.300 on the event.
Transitioning to bars, Howard, de Jong and freshman JaFree Scott scored a 9.850. Angeny and Finnegan added a 9.800, bringing Georgia’s total to 49.150 on bars and 98.450 overall.
Graduate Vanessa Deniz helped Georgia earn its season-high on beam. She nailed her routine, with the judges giving her a 9.925, both tying her career personal best, which helped her capture her second beam event title of her career. Howard, Hawthorne and Angeny notched a 9.725, 9.775 and 9.825. De Jong rounded out the rotation with a 9.850, bringing Georgia’s total to 49.100.
“I will forever be thankful for the opportunity I’ve been given to be a part of Georgia gymnastics,” Deniz said. “At such an uncertain time of my life, UGA gave me the opportunity to continue my gymnastics career and believed in me when I struggled to believe in myself.”
Georgia ended its regular season strong on floor, putting its fun and entertaining routines on full display. Freshman Eryn Williams opened the scoring with a 9.850, which tied her career best for the fourth time this season in back-to-back meets. Howard followed her up with a 9.800, while Cashman and de Jong scored a 9.900 and 9.875, respectively. To end the evening, Hawthorne executed her fan-favorite routine almost perfectly, which earned her a 9.925 and tied her with four Michigan athletes for the event title.
In the all-around, de Jong tallied a 39.400, which was her second-best total of the season. Howard also competed in the all-around, ending the regular season with a 39.225.
Georgia finished the season with a 6-14 record, going 1-6 in the SEC. The team returned to the Gas South Area for the Southeastern Conference Championship on Mar. 18, and featured all eight SEC programs.