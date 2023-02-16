After a hard fought battle Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas, Georgia gymnastics placed third at the Metroplex Challenge against No. 4 Utah, No. 22 Illinois and Illinois State.
Despite placing third, the Bulldogs were top finishers on all four events, rounding out the meet with a score of 196.100.
On vault, freshman Naya Howard was a top finisher with a 9.850. Following suit was junior Katie Finnegan with a 9.825 and senior Amanda Cashman with a 9.775. Graduate Josie Angeny contributed with a 9.750, her first vault line-up debut on the team. Georgia completed the event with a total score of 48.925.
Georgia stood out best on bars with Howard, freshman JaFree Scott and senior Haley de Jong all receiving 9.900s. Angeny landed a 9.300, giving Georgia a total score of 49.325 and its highest of all four events.
In beam, Georgia earned its lowest total score of the weekend with a 48.700. De Jong flexed a 9.925, which was the third-best score that afternoon. She was beat out by Utah’s Kara Eaker and Maile O’Keefe, who scored a 9.9500 and a perfect 10.0000 in the event. Senior Vanessa Deniz and freshman Jacquie Moran both earned a 9.850.
Closing out at floor, Georgia strutted its way to a 49.150. It was a rough start for Georgia, however Cashman ignited the fire by finishing her routine with a 9.900. De Jong followed suit, earning a career-high score of 9.950. Hawthorne closed out the rotation with a season-high 9.950.
“The second half of our lineup on all four events did really well,” head coach Courtney Kupets Carter said. “We had the gymnasts with the top scores of the meet on every event. It’s the first few routines in our lineup that we have to figure out. We have to fix errors and be able to adjust in-meet. We’re looking forward to being back in Stegeman Coliseum.”
Georgia returns home for its meet on Friday, Feb. 17 against Alabama.