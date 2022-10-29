The Georgia Bulldogs lead 28-3 at halftime against the Florida Gators. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Offense off to fast start
In a pass heavy first half, Georgia’s offense looked fantastic as it had 346 total yards, 262 passing and 84 rushing.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 16 out of 29 of his passes for 262 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Bennett's first pass of the second quarter was intercepted by Jadarrius Perkins, his first career interception. But the Gators gained nothing from the opportunity.
Bennett completed his first pass of Georgia’s second drive for 24 yards to tight end Brock Bowers to get into Florida territory. A few plays later, tight end Darnell Washington bulldozed through several Florida defenders to set the Bulldogs up just two yards from the endzone.
A 10-yard pass to wide receiver Dillon Bell and a 1-yard rushing touchdown from running back Daijun Edwards put Georgia ahead 7-0. Bennett completed all four of his passes for 54 yards in the touchdown drive.
With 1:30 left in the first quarter, Kenny McIntosh extended the Bulldogs' lead 14-0 with a 2-yard rushing touchdown.
Bowers had the longest play of the half with a 73-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter that increased the Georgia lead to 21-0. The pass was underthrown by Bennett, but took multiple deflections before ending up in Bowers’ hands. He finished the half leading the offense with four receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown.
Georgia finished the half with a fourth touchdown drive, punctuated by a 7-yard touchdown reception from wide receiver Ladd McConkey. McConkey also hauled in a 30-yard reception on the drive.
Defense dominates Gators
Coming into the game, Florida was ranked No. 16 in the NCAA in rushing with 212.6 yards per game.
However, Georgia’s defense held Florida’s offense to just 88 total yards in the first half, 75 passing and 13 in rushing. The Gators were 1-8 on third downs and were held to just five yards per pass and 1.1 yards per rush.
In the second quarter, Christopher Smith gave Georgia its first sack of the game after he sacked Anthony Richardson for a loss of 13 yards after an intentional grounding foul was called on Richardson.
Defensive back Javon Bullard tied for the team lead with five total tackles and one tackle-for-loss.
Georgia’s defense held the Florida Gators to just a field goal in the first half.
Injury updates
The Bulldogs were without wide receiver AD Mitchell and running back Kendall Milton against the Gators, but the Bulldogs are continuing to prove that they can do just fine without some of their key players as they dominated on all cylinders against the Gators in the first half.
Defensive lineman Jalen Carter and linebacker Smael Mondon returned to the defensive lineup, giving the group a boost. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith injured his shoulder in the first quarter and is out for the remainder of the game.
Georgia will look to continue the momentum heading into the second half of the game.