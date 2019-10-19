No. 10 Georgia and Kentucky are tied 0-0 at halftime at Sanford Stadium. Here are some takeaways from The Red & Black:
Raining ‘Cats and ‘Dogs
It was cold and rainy at Sanford Stadium the entire first half, and it showed. James Cook muffed the game’s opening kickoff. In the middle of the second quarter, Jake Fromm botched a snap, only for D’Andre Swift to bail him out on the next play.
Both Georgia and Kentucky exchanged punts to start the game. Then they did it again. And again. The schools combined for 10 punts in the first half, half of which came from the Bulldogs.
Jake Camarda showed off his leg strength punting, but it was often too much. Camarda booted five punts but landed just one inside the 20-yard line. Kentucky punter Max Duffy pinned Georgia inside the 20-yard line three times.
Georgia offense starts slow
After a lackluster performance against South Carolina, Georgia’s offense was underwhelming early against Kentucky. Georgia produced just 42 yards of offense in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs failed to score in the first half. In Georgia’s first three drives of the game, it was forced to punt. Georgia ran twice on third down and finished 1-for-4 on third downs in the opening period and 1-for-7 in the half.
In the second quarter, the Bulldogs went for it on fourth-and-inches at midfield. Fromm was stuffed short, resulting in a turnover on downs. The offense never got in rhythm despite three ‘explosive’ plays in the half.
Defense holds strong
Even with the offensive struggles, Georgia’s defense limited Kentucky in the first half. The Wildcats' offense looked equally lost. Kentucky finished with zero passing yards through the first two quarters and 52 total yards.
Georgia’s defense got one sack, and Richard LeCounte led all tacklers with five stops in the first half.
