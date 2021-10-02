In a battle of top 10 teams, No. 2 Georgia leads No. 8 Arkansas 24-0 at halftime. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Crowd comes to play
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made his plea clear all week that he wanted the crowd to be elite, and the fans responded.
Sanford Stadium was filled to capacity by the time kickoff rolled around, and they were loud in the process.
On Arkansas’ first offensive possession, a combination of a raucous crowd and the Georgia defensive line shifting caused the Razorbacks to jump early on its first two plays of the game.
The penalties would set Arkansas back to a first and 20 before the ball could be snapped. The Georgia defense took advantage and forced a punt.
The crowd continued to confuse and disrupt throughout the first half, helping contribute to yet another Arkansas false start in the second quarter. The Razorbacks had eight penalties in the first half, compared to Georgia’s four.
Ground attack finds success
The biggest storyline heading into Georgia’s top 10 matchup was the availability of JT Daniels. After attempting to warm up before the game, it was announced that Stetson Bennett would be the starting quarterback.
While Bennett has been efficient on the passes he’s thrown, the Bulldogs are clearly favoring the run game on offense.
Through two quarters, Georgia has run 29 run plays compared to the seven pass attempts by Bennett.
The rushing attack has been explosive and effective, racking up 139 total yards. James Cook currently leads the team with 62 yards on seven attempts, including a long run of 24 yards in the second quarter.
Zamir White and Kendall Milton found the endzone on a 3-yard rush and a 1-yard rush in the first quarter, respectively.
Big plays on special teams
Georgia found special teams success early in the game. The Bulldogs defense opened the game by forcing punts from the Arkansas 3-yard line and 8-yard line.
On the Razorbacks second punt of the day, the Bulldogs brought pressure and redshirt sophomore Dan Jackson was able to get a hand on Arkansas punter Reid Bauer’s kick.
A mad scramble for the ball resulted in Zamir White on top of the football in the endzone to put the Bulldogs up 21-0 early in the first half.
Halfway through the second quarter, Jack Podlesny lined up for his first kick of the day after having an up-and-down season so far. Podlesny nailed a 46-yard field goal to put the Bulldogs up 24-0.