In the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry No. 2 Georgia leads No. 18 Auburn 17-3 at halftime. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Georgia defense bends early, doesn’t break
Auburn, which received the ball first, started the game with a 17-play, 68-yard drive that ended in a field goal. The drive boasted the most plays in a single drive against the Georgia defense this year.
Enduring long stints on the field is something the Georgia defense is not used to. The Bulldog defense came into Saturday’s game allowing only 177.8 yards per game, enough to rank first in the country. However, the Auburn offense accumulated a third of that yardage on the first drive alone.
On the Tigers’ second offensive drive of the game, Georgia’s defense took no time getting back into form. On third-and-2 in its own area, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix attempted a pass to running back Shaun Shivers in the flat. The pass was bobbled and then intercepted by Nakobe Dean.
Georgia capitalized off the interception, scoring a field goal for its first points of the game on the next offensive drive.
The second quarter was business as usual for the Bulldog defense, who seemed to have settled into the game. Auburn had the ball four times in the second half resulting in three punts and a turnover on downs on the Georgia goal line.
Georgia offense shrugs off slow start
On their first offensive drive of the game, the Bulldogs offense went three-and-out and were forced to punt. It was the first time this year that Georgia did not get a first down on its opening drive.
After giving up a field goal on Auburn’s first drive, the Bulldogs trotted out on offense behind quarterback Stetson Bennett. After testing the run on the first two plays, it was clear that Auburn was ready, holding Zamir White to three total yards on his first two rushes. A 6-yard pass to Ladd McConkey came up just short of the line to gain, forcing a Bulldog punt.
On Georgia’s second drive of the game, the starting field position was much better as they started on Auburn’s 26-yard line. After a short push into the redzone, the Bulldogs were forced to settle for a field goal, tying the game at three.
Georgia finally scored its first touchdown on its third drive offensive of the game. The Bulldogs found themselves on the Auburn 1-yard line due to penalties. Zamir White then bulldozed through the Tigers’ defensive line and into the end zone for the score.
Bennett and the Bulldog offense found their groove in the second quarter. After White’s touchdown drive, Bennett got the ball back off an Auburn punt. He led the offense on a six-play, 78-yard drive that ended in a touchdown to Adonai Mitchell.
Pass catchers show promise
Georgia receivers Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers and McConkey showed promise in the first half.
Bowers, the Bulldogs’ leading receiver on the year before kickoff, grabbed two catches for 43 yards in the first half.
Washington only caught one pass in the first half for 25 yards, but the catch was not his only impact on the game. The tight end made multiple strong blocks and also drew a pass interference call on the ten yard line, leading to a Georgia score.
McConkey also impressed the crowd in the first half. His highlight came on Georgia’s second touchdown drive. The receiver pulled a quick double move before flying by his defender towards the end zone. Bennett lofted a pass that found McConkey, who was then taken down at the 6-yard line. Bennett then found Mitchell for a 3-yard touchdown catch.
McConkey finished the half with three catches for 64 yards, while Mitchell added two catches and 10 yards of his own along with a touchdown.