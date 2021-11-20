In its senior day, No. 1 Georgia leads Charleston Southern 49-0 at halftime. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Georgia spreads the ball around on offense
On Georgia’s first drive, quarterback Stetson Bennett made a major mistake, throwing an interception to Charleston Southern’s Garrett Sayegh. From that point on, the Georgia offense didn’t miss a beat.
The Bulldogs’ second drive went 73 yards in eight plays, with the exclamation point coming in the form of a 1-yard touchdown run for senior defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Davis was the first of six different Georgia players to score in the first half.
On the Bulldogs’ third possession, Bennett found Kenny McIntosh on a fourth-and-6 swing pass for a 32-yard touchdown down the left sideline.
Next, Zamir White took a first down carry 40 yards for a score on the first play of the drive, extending the Georgia lead to 21-0. White broke one tackle, and rumbled down the sideline to the end zone.
Freshman tight end Brock Bowers was next to get involved, taking a reverse for a 19-yard gain and taking a screen pass from Bennett into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown.
Then, James Cook took a Bennett pass 18 yards to the 3-yard line and punched it in on the next play to make it 35-0 Georgia.
JT Daniels was put in the game in the second quarter, and fired a 7-yard pass to a wide open Bowers to extend the lead to 42-0. Later in the quarter, running back Daijun Edwards added a 6-yard touchdown run to make it 49-0.
The rushing attack was dominant in the first half, piling up 190 yards and four touchdowns. The yardage totals would likely be much higher if the Georgia offense didn’t start four of its drives in Charleston Southern territory.
Defense dominates
As usual, the Georgia defense was stout in the first half. After forcing a three-and-out on Charleston Southern’s first possession, the defense got after quarterback Jack Chambers on the second drive, as Channing Tindall and Robert Beal both got sacks on the drive.
Chambers rarely had time to throw in the half, and when he did his receivers weren’t open. The Buccaneers struggled to muster anything against the vaunted Georgia defense, finishing the half with 19 yards of offense.
The only play Charleston Southern managed to break for more than 10 yards in the half was a designed quarterback run that Chambers took for 34 yards. The Bulldogs pitched a shutout in the first half, the sixth time the unit has allowed zero points in a first half this season.
Seniors make an impact in final home game
Georgia honored its 2021 senior class before the game, and the group made a number of plays in the first half.
Jordan Davis’ 1-yard plunge into the end zone drew the biggest cheer of the afternoon, as the fan favorite lineman dove over the line for the score. Davis also had multiple pressures on Chambers from his traditional spot on the defensive line.
Bennett had a shaky start with the interception, but finished 8 of 14 passes for 105 for two touchdowns and one interception before leaving the game in the second quarter. It was an up and down performance for Bennett, but he got the job done.
Running backs James Cook and Zamir White each had rushing touchdowns. White had four carries for 83 yards and the touchdown in the first half, while Cook had six carries for 57 and a score with an 18-yard reception as well.
All three of the sacks by Georgia’s defense came from seniors as Robert Beal, Channing Tindall and Devonte Wyatt each brought down Chambers in the first half.
The senior class also made an impact on special teams. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson made multiple plays in the punt return game, with returns of 16, 21 and 41 yards. Kicker Jack Podlesny had a perfect half, connecting on all six of his extra point attempts.