In the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, Georgia leads Florida 24-0 at halftime. Here are some first half observations from The Red & Black.
Defense leads to offense
Georgia scored its three touchdowns of the first half immediately off Florida turnovers.
The first touchdown of the game came late in the half off a Florida fumble. The Bulldogs were given the ball in the red zone and took full advantage. Quarterback Stetson Bennett handed the ball to running back James Cook, who carried it into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown.
The next drive, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was intercepted by Nolan Smith. The next play, Bennett threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Kearis Jackson to make the score 17-0.
As the Gators were looking to score to end the first half, Nakobe Dean intercepted Richardson and returned it for a 50-yard return for a defensive touchdown. It was Dean’s second interception of the season, which ties Christopher Smith for the team lead.
The Bulldogs struck first in the game as Jack Podlesny made a 21-yard field goal halfway through the second quarter. The drive, which went 63 yards in 11 plays, was the longest drive of the half for either team.
Offenses struggle early
Despite finding themselves on top through the first half, Georgia squandered a few opportunities in the first half against the Gators.
Starting quarterback Stetson Bennett looked rattled early in the game. The senior turned the wrong way on a run play, leading to a blown play and scramble. He also threw an intentional grounding on third-and-1 that forced the offense off the field.
Later in the half, Georgia found itself inside the Florida 10-yard line after a Stetson Bennett 20-yard scramble. Three short runs later, and the Bulldogs found themselves forced to kick yet again.
Bennett made a mistake later in the half as well. After a 32-yard pass to Darnell Washington, the Bulldogs were on the Florida side of the field again. On the next play, Bennett stepped into a deep pass, overthrowing John Fitzpatrick into the hands of a Florida defensive back for an interception.
The defenses on both sides of the ball stood strong over the first few drives of the game. Georgia, who started with the football, found success on the first drive, marching down the field over the first three minutes of the game.
The Bulldogs found themselves at the Gators’ 19-yard line before kicker Jack Podlesny missed a field goal to keep the game scoreless.
On Florida’s first drive of the game, the offense ran into a wall of Georgia defenders. The Gators went three-and-out after gaining only six yards on the drive.
Both defenses stood strong again on the next two drives as both teams were forced to punt yet again. Later in the first quarter, Florida put together its best drive of the game, marching 35 yards down the field into field goal range.
The Gators ended the drive with a missed 51-yard field goal, matching the Bulldogs only scoring chance. The first quarter ended in a 0-0 tie. It was the second consecutive game the Bulldogs did not score in the first quarter, and the first scoreless first quarter in this rivalry since 2010.
Top-5 run offense vs. top-2 run defense
Georgia’s run defense entered the contest ranked second in the nation behind only Wisconsin. The Bulldogs have only averaged 63.4 rushing yards per game against them thus far.
Florida entered the game ranked fourth in the country in rushing offense and found some success on the ground early against Georgia. The Gators, who average 254.3 yards rushing each game, ran for 68 yards in the first half.
The run game opened up the throw for quarterback Anthony Richardson, who completed 11 passes for 79 yards in the first half.
Running back Damien Pierce broke free for a 19-yard run into Georgia territory late in the first quarter, putting the Gators in field goal range. The play was the longest for the Gators in the first half.
Late in the half, Georgia pushed back. Florida was pinned on the Georgia 1-yard line before Richardson carried the ball eight yards. At the end of the run Richardson was stripped leading to Georgia's first turnover of the game.