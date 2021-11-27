In its final game of the regular season, No. 1 Georgia leads rival Georgia Tech 24-0 at halftime. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
George Pickens returns
It was reported on Friday by The Athletic that George Pickens was medically cleared and could potentially make his season debut against Georgia Tech.
Pickens suffered an ACL tear during spring practice in March and had yet to see the field this season.
On the Bulldogs first offensive drive, Pickens ran onto the field to a large ovation from the Georgia crowd that has traveled well for this matchup.
While Pickens only saw the field for one play, his presence on the field was a welcome sight for the Bulldogs who have suffered from a variety of injuries at the receiver position.
On top of Pickens returning, Dominick Blaylock also saw playing time for the second straight week. The Georgia receiving corps is getting healthy at the right time as the Bulldogs prepare for an upcoming SEC Championship game and postseason run.
Georgia airing it out early
The first half was all about the passing game for the Georgia offense. Stetson Bennett completed nine of his first 10 passes, each completion to a different receiver.
Through two quarters, Georgia has racked up 226 receiving yards while only gaining 46 yards on the ground via the run game.
On the Bulldogs second offensive possession of the game, Bennett found Jermaine Burton on a well-thrown 25-yard touchdown pass.
The next Georgia drive was more of the same as Bennett found Darnell Washington for a 30-yard gain before connecting with freshman standout Ladd McConkey for an 11-yard touchdown pass.
Brock Bowers caught a pass on the Georgia 32-yard line early in the second quarter where he accelerated past multiple Georgia Tech defenders for a 77-yard touchdown. Bowers has two receptions for 91 yards at the half.
Bennett finished the half with three passing touchdowns and over 200 yards through the air, one of his best starts of the season.
Defense stands strong again
The Georgia defense came into its final game of the season having only allowed 83 points in 11 games, good for the top-ranked scoring defense in the country.
For the second straight week, the Bulldogs held their opponent scoreless through two quarters.
Against Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs defense put on another lockdown first half performance, only allowing the Yellow Jackets 67 yards.
Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker both assisted on the Bulldogs’ only sack of the half. The Georgia defense has done a good job of finding the backfield, racking up five tackles for loss.
Georgia Tech is averaging 2.3 yards per play compared to Georgia’s 10.1 yards per play, and the Yellow Jackets have gone three-and-out four times on six drives.