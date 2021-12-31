In the 2021 Orange Bowl, Georgia leads Michigan 27-3. With both teams competing for a spot in the national championship, here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Offense clicking early
To start the game, Georgia scored on its first five drives of the game to take a 24-point lead. The Bulldogs scored two touchdowns, followed by two field goals and a 57-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
With more than four minutes remaining in the first quarter, Georgia had already taken a 14-0 lead. Both touchdowns had come through the air, with the first coming from Stetson Bennett throwing a 9-yard touchdown pass.
The Bulldogs doubled their advantage with Kenny McIntosh throwing a 18-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell. It was McIntosh’s first collegiate pass, and Mitchell’s third touchdown reception of the season.
Following the two touchdown drives, Georgia was held to two field goals from Jack Podlesny. The first was a 43-yard attempt to make it 17-0, and the second coming from a 29-yard field goal.
With the Bulldogs having a chance to extend their lead heading into the second half, they took full advantage to extend their lead. Bennett threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Burton
Bennett finished the first half throwing 16 for 22 with 324 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and ran for 20 yards on one attempt.
On the ground, the Bulldogs used three different running backs to run for a combined 78 yards. Zamir White led the way for Georgia, earning 30 yards on eight attempts.
Dominant defense returns
In its last game, Georgia’s defense allowed a season-high 41 points to Alabama in the SEC Championship. However, in the first half of the Orange Bowl, the Bulldogs’ defense returned to their dominant state, allowing three in the first half, and forcing an interception on Michigan’s final drive of the first half.
Michigan scored its first points of the game in the second quarter coming off a 36-yard field goal from Jake Moody.
On its first drive of the game, Michigan got down to Georgia’s 36-yard line on a fourth-and-4, but the Wolverines’ offense stayed on the field rather than kicking a field goal. Cade McNamara’s pass fell incomplete, and Georgia regained possession.
Georgia’s offense took advantage and extended its lead, bringing the defense back on the field. Just as it did the drive before, the Bulldogs kept Michigan off the scoreboard.
The Wolverines picked up a first down to start their second drive of the game, but Georgia held Michigan to its own side of the field. After a third-and-5 conversion, Robert Beal Jr. earned the first sack of the game, to force a second-and-16. Michigan could not recover from the sack, and was forced to punt.
Georgia earned the first turnover of the game when Derion Kendrick intercepted McNamara late in the first half. However, on the return, defensive back Christopher Smith was ejected for targeting and is disqualified for the remainder of the game. If the Bulldogs advance to the national championship, Smith will be available for the entire game due to the ejection coming in the first half.
Bowers makes history
In his freshman season, Bowers has become one of Georgia’s biggest offensive threats in the air. Against Michigan, Bowers made history by setting a school record for receptions by a tight end and touchdown receptions with 12 in his freshman season.
Bowers came into this game leading the Bulldogs in receiving yards with 791 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Bowers came into the season as a four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports, and has grown into the Bulldogs’ crowded tight end room. Bowers joins Darnell Washington and John FitzPatrick as the other two main options at the position, but Bowers has established himself as the top target.
Washington is the tight end with the next-highest receiving yards with 145 yards and one touchdown on nine receptions. Against Michigan, Washington has yet to catch a pass, but has been targeted by Bennett.