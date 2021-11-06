In its final home SEC game of the season, Georgia leads Missouri 26-3. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Bennett goes deep
Georgia’s first touchdown of the game came on a fourth-and-6 conversion where Stetson Bennett connected on a 35-yard pass to Arian Smith to take a 7-3 lead. Bennett continued to throw deep and let his receivers make plays down the field.
Following favorable field position from a turnover, Bennett and Georgia’s offense took full advantage quickly. On the fourth play of the Bulldogs’ third drive of the game, Bennett connected with Jermaine Burton on a 47-yard pass. The play was initially ruled a touchdown, but was overturned. The next play, Zamir White ran in a touchdown from the 1-yard line.
The Bulldogs earned a field goal to make the score 19-3 with just over five minutes remaining in the half after Bennett connected with Kenny McIntosh for a 33-yard pass.
With three minutes left in the first half, Bennett had three pass completions to set up a score with 18 seconds remaining in the half. The Bulldogs will receive the second-half kickoff.
Bennett finished the first half with 232 yards and one touchdown, completing 11-17 attempts.
Missouri's quarterback rotation
Through the first half, Missouri used two different quarterbacks as it tried to move the ball against the best defense in the country.
Missouri’s usual quarterback Connor Bazelak missed the game against Georgia after suffering an injury in the Tigers’ win against Vanderbilt last week. In his place, freshman Tyler Macon started for the first time in his collegiate career.
Macon went the first two drives of the game, throwing two pass completions for six yards, but made the most of his damage with his running ability. Macon ran for 36 yards on four attempts, leading the team in rushing yards after the first quarter.
In the Tigers’ third offensive drive of the game, Missouri replaced Macon with another freshman, Brady Cook. He did not have as much success as Macon, lasting one drive and throwing for nine yards and not having any rushing attempts.
The Tigers reverted back to Macon in the second quarter, but on its last drive of the game, Missouri again used Cook before the Tigers went into the locker room.
Special teams light the spark
With Missouri still within a score and backed up on its own territory, Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith blocked a punt that rolled out for a safety, giving Georgia a 9-3 lead and the ball following a free kick from Missouri.
Wide receiver Kearis Jackson returned the free kick to Georgia’s 38-yard line that gave way for the Bulldogs’ offense to add onto the lead.
This was Georgia’s second blocked punt of the season, the first coming from Daniel Jackson against Arkansas. Jackson’s blocked punt was later picked up in the end zone for a touchdown against the Razorbacks.
Georgia is heading into halftime with a large lead, and the special teams unit helped light the spark to pull away from the Tigers.