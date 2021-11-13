In its final SEC game of the 2021 regular season, No. 1 Georgia leads Tennessee 24-10 at halftime. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Offenses clicking early
For the first time in the 2021 season, an opposing team found the end zone first against Georgia.
Tennessee’s first drive of the game was almost flawless. The Volunteers walked down the field in 10 plays, marching 77 yards for a touchdown. Georgia entered the game giving up 1.3 points per game in the first quarter this season.
The touchdown came on third down from the Georgia 9-yard line. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker found Velus Jones Jr. on an out route before the receiver turned up field and into the end zone.
The Bulldogs’ offense responded quickly, walking down the field in six plays to score. The touchdown came on a hand off to running back James Cook that was taken 39 yards through the middle of the Volunteer defense.
After back-and-forth punts, Tennessee got the ball back and found success yet again. The Volunteers sustained a six play, 36-yard drive that ended in a field goal to take a three-point lead.
The Volunteers finished the first quarter with 10 points, the most against the Bulldogs in the opening quarter this year.
Secondary overcomes struggles
Georgia’s secondary showed vulnerability early against the Volunteers. Hooker found success through the air in the first half, passing for 119 yards on 15 completions. The quarterback was able to find the end zone once.
It was penalties that plagued the Bulldogs’ secondary against the Volunteers. On the game's first drive, Hooker went deep to wide receiver JaVonta Payton. Cornerback Kelee Ringo was slightly too physical with the Volunteer receiver, garnering a pass interference call. The penalty gave Tennessee strong field position leading to its first touchdown.
Later in the first quarter Hooker went deep down the sideline again, this time to Cedric Tillman. Cornerback Derion Kendrick was called for pass interference despite Tillman making the catch. The penalty was declined and the Volunteers finished the drive with a field goal.
The secondary took back control of the game later in the second quarter. A Hooker pass that flew over the head of the intended receiver was intercepted by Kendrick. It was the first and only turnover of the first half.
The turnover put Georgia’s offense in a great position, starting on the Tennessee 40 yard line. Bennett and the offense took advantage of the strong field position with their second touchdown of the game, making the score 17-10.
Bennett uses feet to find success
On offense, Georgia found success in the run game early. On its first drive of the game the team scored on a 39-yard rush from Cook. The running back led the Bulldogs in rushing in the first half with 78 yards on six attempts.
The script was flipped for Georgia in the passing game. Bennett struggled after the first drive and was unable to find a rhythm. The quarterback’s struggles were highlighted by a third down throw that flew over the head of a wide open Ladd McConkey and forced a punt. Bennett was visibly frustrated after the errant throw.
Despite the struggles through the air, Bennett made plays for the Bulldogs on the ground. Early on Georgia’s first drive of the second quarter, Bennett rushed for 12 yards to gain a first down and keep the drive moving. Later in the drive, on third-and-8, the mobile quarterback scampered forward for about six yards, setting up kicker Jack Podlesny for a field goal.
After getting the ball back from a turnover, Bennett used his feet again. The quarterback scrambled from the pocket on first and goal and into the end zone from nine yards out. He finished the half with 32 rushing yards.
Late in the half, Bennett finally struck late with 37 seconds left on the clock. Bennett lofted a pass to Cook for a 23-yard touchdown. The play put the Bulldogs up 24-10. Bennett finished the half completing 12 passes on 21 attempts for 154 yards.