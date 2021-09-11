In its home opener of the 2021 season, Georgia leads UAB 35-0 at halftime. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Bennett steps up
Senior Stetson Bennett assumed starting quarterback responsibilities on Saturday against UAB after starter JT Daniels was sidelined with a core injury.
Although only in a stand-in role, Bennett is no stranger to the starting position. Bennett started in five of Georgia’s 10 games in 2020 and is the most experienced quarterback on the Georgia roster by total games played. He led a Georgia offense in Week 2 that regained much of its firepower following a 10-point showing in Week 1.
Bennett incorporated a significant amount of the offense into his productive half. Six different receivers caught a pass from the senior in the first 15 minutes of action. In that time, Bennett completed eight passes for 269 yards. At the end of the second quarter, Bennett’s quarterback rating was 566.8.
In the first half, Bennett reaffirmed not only his on-field capabilities, but also his importance to the team as an efficient backup quarterback to J.T. Daniels.
Offense explodes
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia offense took only two plays to find the end zone against the Blazers. Bennett delivered a 73-yard play action pass to sophomore Jermaine Burton, with fans still trickling into a near capacity Sanford Stadium.
Burton’s reception was the first offensive touchdown of the season for the Bulldogs.
The early production did not stop there. With their next possession, the Bulldogs took only five more plays to tally another touchdown. Bennett found junior running back Kenny McIntosh in the flat, who secured the 12-yard score. After five minutes of football in Athens, Georgia held a 14-0 lead.
Explosive plays continued for the Bulldogs when Bennett connected with freshman tight end Brock Bowers on an 89-yard touchdown, the second longest in school history, to extend the lead to 21-0.
Still the Bulldogs did not slow down. With their ensuing possession, Bennett again found a wide open receiver in Arian Smith for a 61-yard score. With Smith’s reception, the Bulldogs continued to take advantage of UAB coverage inconsistencies en route to a 28-0 lead.
Georgia capped the half with another passing touchdown to Brock Bowers which gave the Bulldogs a 35-point lead.
Georgia defense stays strong
A stout Georgia defense, which is among the best in the nation, kept UAB scoreless through the first half, and held the Blazer offensive attack to 97 total yards.
Georgia’s defensive front, led by Jordan Davis and Travon Walker largely dominated the line of scrimmage, allowing 62 rushing yards and registering two total sacks. Georgia’s secondary, a relatively inexperienced group, held the Blazers receiving group to five completions for 35 yards.
The line, in tandem with Georgia’s athletic array of linebackers, made rushing more than difficult for the Blazers. Senior linebacker Adam Anderson registered three tackles and had one of the Bulldogs’ two sacks. Channing Tindall ended the half with four tackles, and Nazir Stackhouse accounted for the second Bulldog sack.
Junior safety Lewis Cine added a first-quarter interception to the first half display, his first of the season, and second of the year for the secondary. Field position ran almost exclusively in Georgia’s favor, in large part due to the strong defensive performance.
Although Georgia flexed its offensive muscle in the first two quarters, the Bulldog defense displayed its ability to impose their will.