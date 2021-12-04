In the 2021 edition of the SEC Championship game, No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama clash with playoff hopes in the balance. The Bulldogs trail the Crimson Tide 24-17 after one half of play. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Georgia offense extends drives
Over the course of the first half, the Georgia offense was able to extend drives, taking precious time off the clock as it moved down the field.
After having to punt on the team’s first drive of the game, the Bulldogs settled in on their second drive. Following an Alabama punt, Georgia started with the ball on its own 27-yard line. The Bulldogs drove 52 yards down the field in 11 plays and ended the drive with a field goal. Podlesny’s kick from 38 yards out traveled through the uprights for the first points of the game.
Alabama was forced to punt on its following drive and pinned the Bulldogs on their own 3-yard line. The bad field position looked to be no problem for Stetson Bennett and the offense as they put together an eight-play, 97-yard drive.
This time, when the Bulldogs entered the red zone they did not squander the opportunity. Bennett found Darnell Washington in the back of the end zone for the first touchdown of the game, putting Georgia up 10-0.
To end the half the Bulldogs had the ball again, starting on their own 25-yard line. A slew of penalties helped Bennett and the offense to move up the field and into Alabama’s half. A screen to Ladd McConkey looked to be a short gain before the receiver turned up the field and ran 32 yards into the end zone. The game was tied at 17 after the score.
Top offense against top defense
This year’s edition of the SEC Championship pins the nation's top defense, Georgia, against the country's seventh best offense, Alabama.
The Bulldogs’ defense gives up only 230.9 yards per game on average, while the Crimson Tide’s offense averages 492.2 total yards of offense each game. In the first half the battle lived up to expectations.
The first quarter belonged to the Georgia defense, as the unit held the Crimson Tide scoreless through the first frame. Alabama’s offense had to punt on both of its drives in the first quarter and only had the ball for a total of 3:32.
In the second quarter, Bryce Young and the high-powered offense settled in. On third-and-2, trying to avoid a three-and-out and another punt, Young dropped back to pass. Wide receiver Jameson Williams broke free across the middle of the field, caught the pass and ran for a 67-yard touchdown. The play was the longest touchdown scored against the Bulldogs this season.
The success did not stop there. On the Crimson Tide’s next drive Young was in rhythm yet again taking the offense 80 yards down the field for another touchdown and taking the lead, 14-10.
Alabama scored on its last four possessions of the half, scoring 24 points, more than any other team has scored in an entire game against Georgia this year.
Quarterback battle
The SEC Championship between Georgia and Alabama was not only the matchup of two of the nation’s highly rated teams, but also two of the country’s top quarterbacks.
Both teams found success through the air in the first half, more so than on the ground. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide both excel against the run and rank at third and fourth in the country in rushing defense this season. The stout front seven on both sides of the ball likely led both teams to the air.
On Georgia’s side, Bennett threw the ball 16 times, completing 11 of those passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. The gunslinger completed 69% of his passes and found nine different receivers in the first half.
For Alabama, Young completed 17 of his 27 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns. The Heisman candidate was an x-factor over the first half, as he provided multiple big plays for the Crimson Tide.
Both John Metchie III and Williams also found success over the first two quarters. Metchie III caught six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown, while Williams caught four of his own for 112 yards and a touchdown.
The matchup between the two big arms will likely be the difference through the rest of the game.