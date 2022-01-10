In the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game, the Georgia Bulldogs trail Alabama, 9-6. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Bulldogs endure slow start
On Alabama’s fourth play from scrimmage, defensive lineman Jordan Davis got to quarterback Bryce Young and forced what was initially ruled as a fumble and picked up and returned by Nakobe Dean for a touchdown.
After an official review, it was ruled that Young had control of the football and threw an incomplete pass. From that moment, the next few drives did not favor Georgia.
Alabama ended up extending its first drive 14 plays for 56 yards and kicking a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.
In Georgia’s first possession, the team’s luck did not change. On the Bulldogs’ first play, Alabama linebacker Christian Harris sacked Stetson Bennett for a loss of 14 yards. After Bennett recovered his own fumble on a 14-yard run, the Bulldogs punted after just three plays.
After a Crimson Tide three-and-out, it looked a little bit brighter for the Bulldogs. However, after two run plays for a total of one yard, Bennett threw an incomplete pass on third down for a second consecutive three-and-out.
Bennett finds a big play
On Georgia’s third drive of the game, it found itself backed up against its own goal line, on the 8-yard line. After a penalty to start the drive, Bennett finally seemed to settle into the game.
Bennett hit Darnell Washington across the middle of the field for nine yards and the Bulldogs’ first first down of the game. On the following play, Bennett unloaded on a pass deep down the field to star receiver George Pickens. The wideout dove and grabbed the ball for a catch of 52 yards.
The Bulldogs used the momentum to drive into the red zone and grab their first points of the game, a 24-yard field goal by Jack Podlesny to tie the game 3-3.
The gunslinger helped to bring the Bulldogs down the field again late in the second quarter. The drive went 34 yards over nine plays and ended in a 49-yard field goal from Podlesny, making the score 9-6.
Besides the deep throw to Pickens, Bennett was held in check for most of the first half. The quarterback finished the half with 127 yards on 11 completions. He was unable to find the end zone.
Bennett’s leading target throughout the half was Brock Bowers who caught three passes for 21 yards.
Georgia hurt by penalties
Penalties were hurting the Bulldogs from the very start of the game. On their first drive of the game, the team found themselves at third-and-5 before a delay of game penalty pushed the ball back five yards. Georgia was later forced to punt.
After Georgia’s next three-and-out, Ameer Speed came too close to the punt returner on a fair catch, giving the Crimson Tide 15 yards to start the drive. On Georgia’s next drive, a hands-to-the-face penalty and a false start both helped to put the Bulldogs into tough positions on their way to a field goal.
After Alabama took a 6-3 lead in the second quarter, Kenny McIntosh returned the kick 59 yards. However, a holding call during the return brought Georgia all the way back to the 20-yard line. Then a false start by center Cedric Van Pran moved the Bulldogs back five more yards, leading to a three-and-out.
Late in the second quarter the penalty bug struck Georgia again. On third-and-7, a Bulldog defender was called offside, giving Alabama five extra yards. The Crimson Tide went on to pick up the first down on the following play.
Overall, the Bulldogs were undisciplined and called for a flag seven times in the first half compared to just two against the Crimson Tide. This will need to change if Georgia wants to hoist the trophy at the end of the night.