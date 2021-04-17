To put an end to the spring season, Georgia football held its instrasquad spring game, referred to as G-Day, on April 17 at Sanford Stadium. It's the first G-Day since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the scrimmage last year. The Red team leads the Black team 14-10 at the half. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Quarterback rotation
To start the game for the Red team on the first drive, JT Daniels completed two screen passes that went for a combined 14 yards. Those were the first of his 14 total completions in the first half.
Daniels finished the first half throwing 14 completions on 22 attempts for 123 yards and one touchdown.
Daniels’ deepest pass in the half was a 15-yard pass to Zamir White who caught another short pass and picked up the remaining yards after the catch before being tackled by Jalen Kimber.
While Daniels stuck to the short passing game, redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Beck used the deep passing ball on the Black team’s opening drive to score the first touchdown of the game. Beck threw a 51-yard pass to Darnell Washington who took the ball to the Red teams’ eight-yard line. Sophomore running back Kendall Milton finished the drive with a touchdown run to score the first touchdown of the first half.
Beck finished going 7-for-13 passing for 112 yards in the first half.
Daniels completed three drives and was temporarily replaced by Stetson Bennett who led the Red team to its first touchdown of the first half. Bennett threw two completed passes on his drive, one for six yards to James Cook and a 23-yard pass to Adonai Mitchell before White ran for a two-yard touchdown.
Vandagriff’s debut
Following the first two drives for the Black team, freshman Brock Vandagriff came in to replace Beck for his first drive in Sanford Stadium. Vandagriff finished his lone drive throwing a perfect 4-for-4 through the air for 27 yards before fumbling to give the Red team possession on its own 40-yard line.
In Vandagriff’s first play under center, he threw a 17-yard pass to Steven Peterson, following the completion with another completed pass and a 13-yard rush as he was being pressured in the pocket.
Vandagriff threw two more consecutive completions, one for a loss of two yards to Daijun Edwards and one for seven yards Ladd McConkey. On the next play, Vandagriff mishandled the snap to end the drive.
That was the only drive Vandagriff made before Beck came back in on the Black team’s next drive.
Black bringing the pressure
The Red team started the game getting just outside the red zone on the Black team’s 21-yard line before Daniels was sacked for a four-yard loss. That was the first of the game and helped force the Red team to attempt a 42-yard field goal attempt.
Jake Camarda missed the field goal and left the Red team scoreless in the first drive of the game.
Georgia finished last season with 32 sacks, the third-highest in the SEC led by Florida with 35 and Alabama with 36 in 2020.
Nolan Smith earned the second sack of the game on the next drive when he brought down Daniels for a six-yard loss on third down to force the Red team to punt and stay scoreless on its second drive of the game.
On the Red team’s final drive of the first half, Travon Walker sacked Daniels for a two-yard loss. Daniels recovered and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Adonia Mitchell to end the first half with the Red team leading 14-10.