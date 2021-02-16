Like most 18 year olds do after they graduate from high school, Davis Thompson had a decision to make: Where to next?
Growing up in Auburn, Alabama, Thompson and his family had roots at the University of Georgia as his dad captained the golf team in 1987-88. One could say his decision was written in the stars as he chose to go to Georgia over Alabama to follow in his dad’s footsteps.
Currently, Thompson is one of the top amateur golfers in the world, ranked second in the World Amateur Golf Rankings behind only Keita Nakajima. Since that decision to come to Georgia, he has made a name for himself, a name that keeps growing in acclaim.
“When he walks into the room you know that he’s the guy,” said teammate Eli Scott.
Thompson started playing the game of golf around the age of 8, and his dad, Todd Thompson, said he started to see how good he was at around 14 years old.
“He had a passion for it,” Todd Thompson said. “He worked at it. Summers where we dropped him off at the golf course in the morning, he’d stay all day and practice.”
The former Bulldog golfer isn’t just a father to Thompson, but was also his high school golf team’s coach when Thompson started to compete at a high level. Together, they helped earn six straight state titles for Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn, Alabama, where Thompson also won two individual state titles. He had teammates on the Lee-Scott team to push him to get better. One in particular was Turk Pettit, a former teammate-turned-opponent that now plays at Clemson.
“They kind of pushed each other,” Todd Thompson said. “Friends, but rivals you know, in a sense, and even though they're friends they wanted to beat each other.”
Thompson was thrown into the fire his freshman year, playing in 11 of 12 tournaments that season against conference competition that was much better than he had previously faced. These experiences were new to Thompson and pushed him to become the player he is today as he saw what it would take to get better and compete, his father said. His son’s work ethic in high school carried over to college and that has been reflected in the way he plays and in his impression on teammates.
“He is somebody you can go to if you have questions, he’s certainly somebody I look up to,” Scott said.
Thompson qualified for the 2021 Walker Cup team, won two collegiate tournaments and helped his team get to the NCAA championships. Even with these individual accolades he remains focused on his goals of winning the next tournament, winning an SEC championship like his father did, and ultimately winning a national championship.
“It’s a team sport and we're trying to win team titles,” Thompson said. “Individual accolades are spoken of and they’re talked about but at the end of the day we're working as a team to get better.”
In the summer of 2020, Thompson was invited to play at one of golf's most prestigious events, the U.S. Open Championship, after earning a spot based on his then-No. 4 World Amateur Golf Ranking. He was invited as an amateur but didn't play like one in the first round as he started with four birdies in his first 11 holes, giving him the lead over names like Rory Mcllroy and Dustin Johnson.
Thompson’s father caddied for him while in the U.S. Open.
“I told [Davis], I couldn't buy a ticket to have that experience … it happened and it was awesome,” he said.
Unfortunately for Thompson, however, his amateur status caught up with him as he shot 11-over-par for the rest of the tournament, ending the second round at 7-over — one shot short of making the cut to stay in competition.
As Thompson goes into his last semester at Georgia, he is focused on his goals for the team but knows he will have to make some critical decisions soon about his life after college.
Thompson also knows that he must stay within the top five of the rankings to earn automatic entry to the Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental stage for the PGA Tour. The high ranking is ideal, says head coach Chris Haack, but he believes those things will take care of themselves.
“If he just goes out there, plays golf, does the little things right and doesn't get caught up in the rankings or in the results,” Haack said.
At the moment, Thompson is focused on his last spring season as a Bulldog, but Haack knows preparations have already begun for life after college.
“He’s trying all the different equipment companies making sure that when the time comes and he does turn pro, depending on which of these companies comes calling for his endorsement, then he’s going to be ready to make that decision,” he said.
One of Thompson’s dreams when he came to Georgia was to become a professional once his four years were up. If he's able to have a really good spring season, he has set himself up to do just that.
“I think I’ve definitely elevated myself to where I can pursue professional golf as a career," he said. "That's my intention after the national championship.”