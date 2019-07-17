Harmie Constantino, a rising sophomore on the Georgia women’s golf team, fired a 7-under-par 65 in Tuesday’s final round of the Georgia Women’s Open on her way to a six-shot victory at Achasta Golf Club.
Constantino shot 5-under on the back nine to wrap up the 36-hole event at 13-under-par 131 and pull away from classmate Jenny Bae, who finished second at 7-under-par. Five Bulldogs were in the field, with incoming freshman Caroline Craig tying for 14th and rising senior Kelsey Kurnett and junior college transfer Alison Crenshaw both tying for 26th.
The tournament was Constantino’s first competition since the NCAA East Lansing Regional in May. She returned home to the Philippines for a month and a half before returning to the States prior to the Open.
“I was home for a month and a half putting in work on different parts of my game every day,” Constantino said. “I had so much confidence in my putting the last three days. I was hitting it well and hitting a lot of greens. My irons and putting were really good. It was almost unbelievable I was hitting it so well.”
Constantino began the day in second place, three strokes off the pace of first-round leader Emma Jandel. Following her lone bogey of the day at No. 4, Constantino played the final 12 holes at 7-under-par.
“It was great,” Constantino added. “It’s literally all I’ve been working on. Back when I was at home, I was working on my game so much. I really didn’t expect to have a good tournament. I just wanted to compete and see where I was and go from there. All I wanted to do was stay steady, try to make birdies and really stay away from bogeys. I didn’t expect to play so great. It’s just awesome.”
Bae followed a 3-under-par 69 on Monday with a 4-under-par 68 in the final round. Crenshaw and Craig also posted under-par efforts in Tuesday of 2- and 1-under-par, respectively.
“I’m really excited for our season because we have so many great players and we’re hungry,” Constantino said. “I’m excited about who we have coming back and who we have joining the team. You can tell everyone is hungry to win and that motivates me to play even better. I’m excited to see what happens when school starts and we start playing tournaments.”
