When Harry Sims made the decision to attend the University of Georgia, athletics were the furthest thing from his mind. Little did he know that a seemingly innocuous swim class would be the springboard for a trailblazing career in track and field.
“We get in positions that we don’t know why we’re in. And we think it’s about us, but it’s really not,” said Harry Sims, the University of Georgia’s first Black varsity athlete. “It’s a blessing that someone paved the way.”
Sims paved the way for future Black athletes at Georgia. In the span of his one season track and field career, he pushed boundaries in college sports. Sims created a legacy worthy of remembrance in Athens on and off the track.
Prior to 1968, no Black athletes participated in track and field at the University of Georgia. That changed when Sims was recruited by an assistant track and field coach, who worked alongside Olympic champion and coach Forrest Spec Towns.
Sims grew up with a single mother and a brother in a segregated Athens, where water fountains, movie theaters, parks and schools were racially divided. Despite this, Sims was active in his community, without experiencing any problems.
He recalls playing basketball with his friends in a “white-only” park. The groundskeeper permitted Sims and his friends to play if they didn’t cause trouble.
Sims attended Athens Industry School, an all-Black high school. There was a lack of integration of white teachers in Sims’ high school was apparent until his senior year, when Black teachers were exchanged for retiring white teachers.
Sims excelled academically in school, earning the honor roll and enrolling in Advanced Placement classes. His desire to become a teacher was inspired by his teachers, whom he viewed as role models. Sims’ parents also encouraged him to focus on his education.
“Our parents made it clear why we went to school: we were going to get an education,” Sims said. “Most of the time, our parents didn’t finish high school. It was a situation where they wanted us to get an education.”
Ironically, Sims never participated in any athletics in high school.
“In the neighborhood, I was an extremely good athlete but I never played high school sports. I was just there to get an education,” he said.
Morehouse College noticed Sims’ academic success, and offered him a full-ride scholarship. However, due to the high cost of living in Atlanta, Sims decided to attend a local school, UGA, becoming the first member of his family to attend college.
Sims’ spirits were undeterred even though he was the only Black student in his classes. His focus was on getting an education. He enjoyed his classroom experience and made friends with several classmates and professors whom he maintained contact with after graduation.
One day during swim class, the students were to do the presidential physical fitness test. The coach told the class to get on top of a nine foot mat, and jump as far as they could. As Sims got on the mat, he asked his coach, “Am I going to be penalized if I jump off the mat?”
Following his first display of jumping off the mat, he was asked to repeat it, and so he did. Impressed with Sims’ leaps, the coach invited Sims to attend tryouts for the track and field team. Despite having no formal training, Sims remembers jumping 22-23 feet, which was on par with his experienced teammates.
After tryouts, the track and field head coach Forrest “Spec” Towns gave Sims a uniform and welcomed him to the team. Sims believes Towns was a key reason he made the team.
“He didn’t look at it as ‘color,’ he looked at it as ‘athlete,” Sims said.
While Sims was accepted by his teammates the same could not be said when traveling for meets.
Sims recalls before traveling to Nashville for a dual-meet with Vanderbilt, the team had to call multiple hotels and restaurants to see if Sims could enter their businesses. Sims was able to compete in seven of the eight meets, the one dual-meet that he did not participate in was in Auburn.
In an attempt to “protect” Sims, Towns told Sims that they were going to play other long jumpers instead of him. But, Sims found out that the team could not find hotels or restaurants for him. Georgia would end up losing the dual meet to Auburn. Not participating in the Auburn event hurt his chances of becoming the first Black Letterman, falling three points behind. To compensate, the team gave Sims a sports sweater.
After the season finished, Sims ended his track and field career. Sims said that the decision was due to finances, not the Auburn meet.
“It was economics, I had to stop, go to work, go to school,” Sims said. “I wasn’t on a scholarship, and my mom had to help pay for me to go to school.”
Sims graduated from UGA in 1974. After his track career, Sims answered his calling and became an elementary school teacher for 29 years at David C. Barrow Elementary School. For Sims, being a teacher was a way to help others and to set a good example for children.
While teaching at Barrow, Sims was asked by his neighbor and former councilman Matthew Ware to take over his position as city councilman for Athens. After serving two terms on the city council, he became the ACC District 2 commissioner in 1992, a position he held for 27 years. After resigning as commissioner, Sims ran for mayor of Athens and was defeated by current mayor Kelly Girtz.
Today, while Sims is retired, he remains busy taking care of his 90-year-old mother and answering phone calls from those seeking political advice and from former students thanking Sims for being their teacher.
As Sims looks back at his career, he does so without regret. He said even losing the mayoral run was a blessing. Sims is proud to see how diverse the Georgia teams have become.
“When I see the number of Black athletes we do have, I think about the fact that I am the first one to be on the varsity team,” Sims said. “It’s like planting a seed and now the seed has grown.”