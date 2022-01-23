Georgia junior Zoie Hartman was given a big task Saturday by head coach Jack Baurle. She matched-up against Mona McSharry, who owns the top 100 breaststroke time in the nation, and the seventh fastest 200 breaststroke time in the nation.
Hartman lived up to the challenge, defeating McSharry in both events. Hartman’s first place 100:08 100 breaststroke was one of her fastest times in any duel meet this season, and it was almost a full second faster than McSharry's second place 1:00.88 finish.
In the 200 breaststroke she grabbed another first place finish with a 2:10.68, her fastest time in duel meet competition this season. The time was nearly two seconds faster than McSharry’s fourth place finish of 2:12.59.
“I always loved racing [McSharry] because she gives me good competition and I give her good competition,” Hartman said. “I think racing like that is always really good because you both push each other to do the best, and I just can't wait to race her in [the SEC championships].”
The Bulldogs have not swam competitively since the Georgia Tech invitational meet on November 20, but Hartman didn’t regress much since then. A different conditioning regiment and a tech suit helped her earn season best times of 59.32 and 2:08.11 in both events.
She said it felt good to return to competitive meets and start the new year out strong.
“I feel a lot stronger. Last year I had mono and it really took me out for a while,” Hartman said. “I just feel a lot stronger now than I did even like two weeks ago, so [my strength] is getting up there again.”
On the same day of the Georgia Tech invitational, McSharry recorded her top 100 and 200 breast times of 57.46 and 2:07.35 respectively.
She slightly improved Saturday from the tri meet against Duke and Queens University of Charlotte on January 8, where she recorded times of 1:00.95, 2:14.50.
Baurle said he enjoys watching both of them race each other.
“I think it's, it's almost like a toss-up, and they're very well aware of each other,” said Baurle. “It's just like a match race really, and it's pretty cool, but Zoie is always up for the challenge, and she is one of the toughest young ladies we've ever had.”
Hartman said she wants to continue to gain her strength back in the breaststroke to continue cutting down on time. That progress could start next weekend, when the Bulldogs take on Emory at the Gabrielsen Natatorium.