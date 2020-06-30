After a two week hiatus, the Atlanta Hawks Talon Gaming Club fell below .500 Monday night for the first time since May 5. Warriors Gaming Squad broke a three-game losing streak to dish Talon its second consecutive 0-2 defeat. Atlanta moved to 3-4 on the year, 12th among 23 competing teams in the 'NBA 2K' esports league.

“Credit to Warriors Gaming Squad. They never let up throughout the entire night, and it’s why they came away with the victory,” Talon GC head coach Wesley Acuff said after the second loss.

On June 16, Kings Guard Gaming swept Talon 2-0 to eliminate Atlanta from the first league-wide tournament of the season while in pool play. The 11-0 Raptors beat 7-3 Kings Guard on June 19 to take the event title and it’s $70,000 top prize.

Talon stayed competitive with THE TIPOFF's runner up in the second game of their series 14 days ago. Atlanta led for a majority of what was ultimately a consolation match before sloppy play late yielded the team’s third loss of the tournament.

With time to prepare for its Monday night series against the 7-3 Warriors Gaming Squad, Talon needed to improve its fourth quarter play to bounce back. But late struggles persisted.

Despite keeping a lead for 17 of game one’s 24 minutes, Talon’s momentum dissipated when the team’s season-long scoring leader Michael “Bp” Diaz-Cruz missed a free throw with 9.9 seconds left.

He sank the second freebie to make it a two possessions game, but Warriors GS responded with a quick layup to cut Talon’s lead to two.

The Warriors attacked the subsequent inbound pass, a sequence the Twitch stream announcer compared to “rock-em sock-em robots, [with] arms just flailing everywhere.” Mykel “Kel” Wilson lost the ball and Warriors GS sharpshooter Charles “CB13” Bostwick hit a game-tying jumper.

"If three people are guarding one person, then that means two people should be open," Acuff said of the final turnover in a June 30 press conference. "We should just move the ball."

Talon trailed throughout overtime. But with 9.6 seconds remaining, Atlanta still had a chance down 72-69.

“This is the time for Bp to sauce up and hit a three,” one commentator called. He had the opportunity.

But three passes back and forth between Diaz-Cruz and Wilson led to a Warriors GS interception and a punctuating free throw to end the first bout 73-69.

Diaz-Cruz finished with 21 points and nine assists. Wilson, who’s begun to show his offensive abilities over the last few series, recorded 32 points with a .750 three-point percentage.

Game two was never a contest. Whether deflated from the overtime loss or simply outmatched by Warriors GS, Talon faced a 54-31 deficit at halftime. Atlanta failed to cut the lead at the end of 24, losing 89-66 to cap off a disappointing return to the virtual court.

"Kel benefits from picking up based on how the defense adjusts to guard Bp," Acuff said. "You saw a lot more three-[point] hunting from Bp in game two, and that changes how many attempts Kel gets."

The attempts were still there, but Wilson's shooting fell apart. After making 14 of 16 field goal attempts in game one, he shot 3-for-11 in the second.

Diaz-Cruz attempted to pick up the slack with 29 points off five made three-pointers, and Kwan “followTHEGOD” Niblack Jr. finished 3-for-4 from behind the arc in both games, but with three Warriors notching at least 18 points, Talon couldn’t keep up.

Early in the first matchup, the announcer predicted the series would come down to a scoring battle between Diaz-Cruz and Bostwick. He favored the latter, citing Diaz-Cruz’s inconsistent shooting percentage.

Both were hit or miss. Bostwick shot 70.0% in game one and 57.1% in game two for 56 total points. Diaz-Cruz posted a 47.1% and a 66.7% to score 50. However, Bostwick dealt 24 assists to his counterpart's 13.

On a 1-7 slide in its last four series, Atlanta is back where it was a few weeks ago. The team needs back court consistency if it wants to beat the 7-1 Jazz Gaming tonight.

"There's nothing wrong with our game plan, it's just about execution," Acuff said. "It shouldn't take a lot of thought as to how we're going to run the clock out or force a foul or what to do if we're trapped on an inbound play. It should just be practiced and then it should happen the way we practice it."