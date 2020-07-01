Ranked No. 3 in the ‘NBA 2K’ league at 7-1, Utah’s Jazz Gaming was a tall order for the 3-4 Atlanta Hawks Talon GC. Although Talon won the first contest — its second victory in the last 40 days — the Jazz bounced back to add a fourth tally onto Talon’s regular season losing streak.

Atlanta head coach Wesley Acuff said the team just needed to perfect its game plan to break its slump in a press conference ahead of the Jazz matchup. Game one, however, featured a new but effective look for the club.

Usual points-leader Michael “BP” Diaz-Cruz tied for third on the team with 10. He shot 20% from the field in the second half but added 13 assists for a commanding facilitator performance.

Big man Levi “Lee” Lamb, who usually breaks double digits while focusing on dominating the glass, booked 26 points and nine rebounds. Sharpshooter Mikel “Kel” Wilson added 21 points of his own on 7-of-12 shooting, including three 3-pointers.

Down seven at halftime, Talon’s recent late-game struggles loomed once again. But despite a 20% shooting effort by Diaz-Cruz in the second half — he was 0-for-4 behind the arc — the Atlanta Hawks affiliate soared in the third quarter, going on a 22-9 run to take a six-point lead heading into the final period.

Jazz trailed for the remainder of the game as Talon took its first win since June 16. But Atlanta’s improvement wouldn’t survive the night.

The second game against Utah was a step backward. Trailing by one at the half, Atlanta was unable to repeat its third and fourth quarter consistency from game one, losing 78-58.

Diaz-Cruz scored 18 off a .500 field goal percentage. He was backed in points by Wilson’s 22 and Lamb’s 10. Muffled throughout the game, Kwan “followTHEGOD” Niblack Jr. recorded two points, one rebound and one steal, all below his season average. Talon shot 52.2% including 4-of-10 on 3-pointers to Utah’s 67.4% with a devastating 11-of-18 mark from downtown.

Tied 1-1 in their best-of-three series, Talon wouldn't fully collapse for another 18 minutes. An early Utah lead slowly expanded through halftime into a seven-point cushion at the end of the third. Talon was unable to bridge the gap. The Jazz exploded in the fourth beginning with a 9-0 run that quickly put an Atlanta series win out of reach.

All told, Utah won game three by 22 points with a 70.4% team shooting performance miles above Atlanta’s 48.8%. Diaz-Cruz and Wilson took 21 points apiece while Niblack Jr. and Lamb scored five and six respectively. Lamb was especially limited in the final 24 minutes. He scooped seven boards and finished without a single block after swatting seven total shots in games one and two.

Talon had an opportunity to beat expectations and raise its credibility among 2K League competition. For the third series in a row, Talon stayed competitive with a better team only to come up short at the end.

Without a solution for its second half meltdowns and subsequent heavy-handed defeats, Atlanta is stuck in a rut midway through its 2020 campaign.