Big money is up for grabs in the “NBA 2K” esports league. Next week’s THE TIPOFF tournament carries a purse of $160,000 to be spread among the event’s top performers. First place awards $70,000.
Talon GC — the Atlanta Hawks’s affiliate team — looks to break a four game skid to cash in on the first tournament of the 2020 season.
“We know the stakes are higher,” Talon GC general manager and head coach Wesley Acuff said in a June 10 press conference. “What we have to do is just make sure the moment doesn’t overwhelm us, just play the game we know can get us a win.”
League games consist of best-of-three series with two victories adding one win to a team’s season record. After being swept by the league-leading Raptors Uprising GC on May 21, Talon GC was off the virtual court for nearly three weeks due to successive series postponements.
Technical difficulties cleared up for the team’s June 9 contests against NetsGC. Atlanta was swept again, falling to 3-3 on the year.
“I’m not going to use [rust] as an excuse” Acuff said. “Because we’ve been practicing ... a few different decisions, [and] we'd get a different outcome last night.”
While NetsGC members competed while socially distanced in their team facility, Talon’s squad was split up, relying completely on remote communication. A camera tracked Talon star Michael “Bp” Diaz-Cruz as he joined his teammates on the floor from home.
Game one was close throughout. But with a fragile eight-point lead at halftime, Talon was unable to hold on. The Brooklynites, spearheaded by scoring-specialist “Choc” and his commanding 45 points, outscored Talon by six in the third and fourth quarters to win 70-66.
The second contest was never within Atlanta’s reach. A ten-point deficit in the first quarter was compounded by Talon’s anemic offensive showing. Diaz-Cruz booked 23 points, nearly half of the team’s 49-point total, and Mykel “Kel” Wilson, who led Talon with 26 points in the first losing effort, posted eight in the second.
Brooklyn was able to spread its offense better in the rematch as well. “Choc” brought his two-game total to 79, and three of his teammates scored at least nine to give the NetsGC a breezy 24-point win.
“I’ve seen positive things from all of [my players],” Acuff said. “We just need to figure out how to channel it and become more consistent with it.”
Acuff doesn’t think the team needs an entirely new game plan heading into THE TIPOFF on June 16. He said repetition and good habits will allow them to make a fast break for the $70,000 available to the tournament champion.
But with competition stouter than 4-2 Brooklyn ahead, Talon will have to find its consistency before next Tuesday if it wants in on the pot.
