In the months since Georgia men's basketball's unceremonious end to the 2019-20 season, Anthony Edwards has been preparing for this NBA draft, which kicks off at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The projected No. 1 overall pick has had a sporadic amount of workouts and even participated in a televised pro day on ESPN 2 in late October. Still, he’s managed to stay in contact with former Georgia teammates and head coach Tom Crean on a regular basis via text or FaceTime.
Although Edwards and Crean remain in contact, there’s still a void left behind.
“As much as you miss him as a player, and obviously he's a tremendous talent, I miss him as a person, I miss the personality, I miss his energy,” Crean said in a virtual press conference on Nov. 12. “There's an aura about him. I mean, he is a charismatic person and we saw it all at the age of 18.”
Crean’s advice to the future NBA draft pick is to be the same person that was seen in practice every day, even with so much uncertainty ahead. He said there will be so many “smoke screens,” rumors and opinions, but Edwards should never get too high or low and never take anything he hears with certainty.
With the Minnesota Timberwolves in possession of the first pick of the draft, Edwards could be set to play alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell and under head coach Ryan Saunders.
“He wants to be No. 1, and I want him to be No. 1,” Crean said. “But at the end of the day, the thing that keeps me awake at night when it comes to Anthony Edwards is being in the right environment where he's going to have a head coach that's going to invest in him in a big way and take that responsibility.”
Even more so than just the head coach, Crean said he wants Edwards to be around veterans and experienced players as well as a coaching staff who are “unafraid to make him better.” Even with flashes like in his 33-point second half against Michigan State or similar offensive outbursts in practice, Crean knows there are things he needs to improve on.
As does ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas. While he has Edwards above the likes of James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball, Bilas knows he’s far from perfect. He said that Edwards could work on his understanding and maturity in the game.
“He's got so many options with his skill level, he tends to settle for the jump shot, too often in my view,” Bilas said in a virtual press conference on Nov. 12. “If he put the ball on the deck more often and attacked the rim, they'd have to foul him and he would have spent a lot more time at the free-throw line.”
Despite his NBA-ready frame at 6-foot-5 and proven ability to get to the rim, Edwards only attempted 5.3 free throws per game in his first and only season at Georgia. Of his 505 field goal attempts, he shot 245 3-pointers and made only 29.4% of them. With his skillset, Bilas knows he could’ve found better ways to get points on the board.
Besides offense, Bilas has noticed that Edwards was a lackluster defender at the college level. There were moments where he was engaged and made plays, but Bilas said that he has the length and athleticism to be a “game-changing” defender.
Now, it's just a matter of who will be tasked with helping unlock Edwards’ potential. On Wednesday night, it’ll be the Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors, the Charlotte Hornets or someone beyond the top three. Crean doesn’t know why anyone would let him slide down in the draft lottery.
“I wouldn't want to be the leadership group that didn't pick him and answer to my fan base in two years,” Crean said. “I just wouldn't want to be that group. … I think that if he gets in the right environment, he is just going to flourish.”
