As each floor routine completed, the cheers from Georgia gymnastics fans grew louder on Sunday afternoon. Guided by a 49.6, the highest floor score in three years, the GymDogs topped Auburn 197.425 to 196.350.
Georgia took home five scores of 9.9 or higher on floor to close out the meet against the Tigers. Georgia gymnastics fans were treated to the excitement of a season-high floor score and the highest score in the event since the GymDogs’ meeting with Utah in 2017.
Alyssa Perez-Lugones kicked off the floor rotation on Sunday and scored a 9.875, which was not counted in the event’s total. Despite it being the lowest floor score of Sunday’s meet, it would have tied Georgia’s highest mark on floor a week earlier at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
After making her floor debut in Texas and scoring a 9.8, freshman Amanda Cashman increased her score on Sunday to a 9.925, recording a new career best. Cashman first appeared in the floor rotation on Jan. 25 in fellow freshman Soraya Hawthorne’s spot. This week, Cashman replaced sophomore Mikayla Magee.
After Cashman’s improved performances, head coach Courtney Kupets Carter has decisions to make concerning the future of the floor lineup.
“I want my decision to be hard,” Kupets Carter said. “It’s about what they do consistently. It becomes about that they do in the gym, their mentality, how they jump back from mistakes and also their scores, so it’ll be a fun couple weeks ahead.”
Sophomore Rachel Baumann also earned a new career high in the event, scoring a 9.925 following Cashman’s performance. Before the matchup against Auburn, Baumann’s highest score on the floor was a 9.9 in her freshman campaign.
Hawthorne and sophomore Rachael Lukacs kept the high-scoring momentum going in the rotation, both scoring 9.9s back-to-back.
Stegeman Coliseum erupted in cheers after each gymnast finished their routines, holding up signs with a large “10” in hopes the judges would give a gymnast the coveted score.
During Auburn’s beam routines, cheers from the stands could be heard again as Georgia’s scores were released from the judges’ tables. The noise and energy tangibly built as the rotation progressed and each routine earned 9.9 or more points.
“It was a slow build to the competition, and it just really helps to have that momentum going for when you get excited for your teammate’s event,” Kupets Carter said. “You’re more likely to feel the energy and the student section on the side, the fans [and] the crowd.”
Last to perform on the floor of the day was senior Sabrina Vega, whose routine has recently been named by ESPN as one of the top 10 “Should-go-viral floor routines for the 2020 NCAA gymnastics season.” Vega took home a 9.95 on Sunday against the Tigers.
Vega leads the team huddle before the beam and floor events, speaking encouragement to her teammates and making sure everyone is locked in. From there, the energy remains high as the events continue and the high scores follow.
“Floor is just that full energy [event],” Vega said. “Everyone’s watching the floor [and] has eyes on the girl that’s going. I think that’s why we have so much fun with it because everyone’s all-in all the time.”
