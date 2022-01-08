Georgia hasn’t beaten Alabama in nearly 15 years, with the Bulldogs’ last win coming on Sept. 22, 2007, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. However, with a win in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Georgia can end its losing streak against the Crimson Tide, and earn a national championship in the process.
Starting in 2008, Alabama has won the last seven matchups against Georgia. Out of those meetings, four have been in championship games. The Crimson Tide have won three SEC Championships and one national championship against the Bulldogs since 2008.
However, before Alabama’s recent dominance against Georgia, the Bulldogs won three consecutive meetings from 2002-2007. The Crimson Tide lead the overall series with a 42-25-4 record, with the first meeting coming in 1895 in Columbus, Georgia.
Georgia’s longest winning streak in the matchup came in 1910-1916, when the Bulldogs won five consecutive matchups, earning three shutouts and outscored Alabama a combined 69-12. All of those wins came under former Georgia head coach W.A. Cunningham, who went a perfect 5-0 against the Crimson Tide.
The Bulldogs’ current head coach, Kirby Smart, has yet to beat Alabama after leaving the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff to come to Athens in 2016. He coached under Alabama head coach Nick Saban from 2006-2015, starting with the Miami Dolphins before moving to Alabama with Saban in 2007.
Saban lost to a former assistant coach for the first time in his career during the regular season when Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38. The Aggies were led by head coach Jimbo Fisher, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Saban at LSU from 2000-2004.
Saban has a combined 25-1 record against former assistant coaches, four of those wins coming against Smart.
In the national championship game, Smart has a chance to get his first win over his mentor and earn Georgia’s first national title since 1980. This will be Smart’s second chance to win a national championship at his alma mater after losing to Alabama 26-23 in overtime in 2018.
While that 2018 game is etched into the memories of Georgia and Alabama fans alike, many players on the current rosters were not on those teams. Defensive lineman Julian Rochester is the only player on the current Bulldogs’ roster that played in Georgia’s last national title game, earning one tackle against the Crimson Tide.
This season’s Georgia team is looking to avenge its earlier counterpart by winning a national championship. The Bulldogs have an opportunity to finish the job against a team that has been standing in their way for years.
Georgia has already had a test against Alabama this season, falling 41-24 in the SEC Championship. While the Crimson Tide took the first meeting, history shows rematches largely favor the loser of the first game.
When the Bulldogs went to the national championship, they defeated Auburn 28-7 in the SEC Championship after losing 40-9 in the regular season. During Alabama’s 2012 National Championship season, the Crimson Tide fell to LSU 9-6, but later beat the Tigers 21-0 to win the title.
On Monday, Georgia will face a familiar foe for a shot at a national championship. While recent history has not been in the Bulldogs’ favor, a win in Indianapolis will break the streak and bring a national championship to Athens.