Georgia volleyball swept Arkansas in three sets at Stegeman Coliseum on Wednesday, with much of the credit going to the Bulldogs’ hitters, who excelled throughout the match.

Georgia needed a player to get its momentum going at the beginning, and outside hitter Rachel Ritchie did just that. Within the first set, she gained the most kills with a total of five.

She achieved these kills by consistently hitting hard and smart shots that caught the Razorbacks off guard.

“Rachel’s consistency has been so huge for us,” head coach Tom Black said. “Even when the games are going up and down, her aggressiveness has been there.”

Coming into the second set, Ritchie didn’t stop swinging and continued to raise her total amount of kills up to eight, while middle blocker Kianna Young also started to rack up kills and earned five.

Young came in hot within the second set, which sent the Razorbacks into panic trying to get up her hits down the line.

“Kianna hits the best down the line and even hit some people in the head,” outside hitter Kacie Evans said. “You name it, and Kianna can do it.”

By the third set, Evans stepped up her game and earned seven kills within the set, which put her with a total of 12 kills for the whole game.

Both Young and Ritchie followed Evans in double-digit kills, with Ritchie earning a total of 11 and Young earning 10.

“[Evans and Ritchie] have to transition off a lot,” Young said. “Since a lot of balls get dug up right by their side, Meghan has to set them a lot, and they did really good at getting off the net and still getting in a swing.”

After the tough loss against Texas A&M, Georgia’s offense took a step back to see what it needed to improve before the next match.

The hitters devoted time during practice to work on hitting deep corners, hitting off the large blocks and transitioning off the net.

“I tried to work on refocusing on my mindset and know that I am a good player and that there will be some balls that aren’t going to be perfect. I just have to keep hammering that in my head,'' Ritchie said. “It is really easy as an outside hitter to make an error or get blocked and just go downhill from there.”

Though they were triumphant, the Bulldogs plan to keep improving before their next game against Tennessee on Nov. 3 in Knoxville.

“If you focus on getting better and actually get better on the court, the wins are a byproduct of that,” Black said. “If we start stressing about the wins, we will start playing tight, so we really have to focus on playing one quality play after the next and working on things that allow us to do that.”