With the hockey season wrapping up, the Ice Dawgs looked to finish their season strong with back-to-back games against Florida Atlantic University at the Florida Panthers IceDen on the road.
Ultimately, the team would fall in both games to the Owls in a 2-1 loss on Friday and a 4-6 loss on Saturday.
Game one against the Owls opened with a slow start offensively, with both teams being held scoreless throughout two periods of play.
Freshman forward Declan Conway — off an assist from junior defenseman Lleyton Poole — opened up the scoring at the start of period three to put the Ice Dawgs up 1-0. David Israel tied it back up at 1-1 for the Owls only a few minutes later.
The match headed to overtime after another scoreless drought for the remainder of the third period. FAU’s Keith Goldberg punched in another goal, giving them a 2-1 victory over Georgia.
While neither team could score, FAU led in shots taken over Georgia. Georgia’s sophomore goalie Ryan Testino saved 23 of 25 total shots, while FAU’s Ciaran McNelis saved 16 of 17. The shot disparity led to FAU taking the first game.
The Ice Dawgs looked to rebound on Saturday with another head-to-head against the Owls and get their usual scoring production back on track.
Once again, both teams were held to a standstill in the first period of action behind stellar goalkeeping from Georgia’s Nick Newbold and FAU’s Gunnar Stevens. These iron walls would soon break, despite impressive first quarter performances.
The Owls struck first, putting them up 1-0. Israel got the scoring started for the Owls once again in this match. However, Ice Dawg freshman forward Dylan Punzenberger immediately followed up with a fast break goal of his own to tie it up 1-1.
FAU’s Dante Balsamo and Matt Beraldi scored another two uncontested goals, until senior forward and captain Matt Bigda chipped one in from way outside on the ice pulling the Dawgs within a score of the Owls.
As the third period opened, FAU’s Jacob Friedman chalked up another two points, giving FAU a 5-2 lead that lasted most of the period.
Poole dropped in a tough outside shot around his defender with under four minutes left to put the Ice Dawgs down two. Bigda, off an assist from Poole, added another goal to his stellar night with an uncontested slap shot, putting the Owls up by only one.
Similar to game one, the shot disparity from the Ice Dawgs and the Owls was extreme. Newbold saved 23 of 29 shots, while Stevens saved 14 of 18. The Ice Dawgs’ offense just could not keep up with the Owls’.
Despite a hard-fought comeback, an unassisted goal from FAU’s Myles Davidson with 41 seconds left the game out of reach. Georgia fell 6-4 to a well-rounded FAU team, which put its record at 20-7-2 on the season after a tough weekend of hockey.
Georgia will look to get back on the right track in two weeks, as the CHS tournament approaches. With a spot in the CHF national tournament on the line, the Ice Dawgs will look to keep their championship dreams alive.