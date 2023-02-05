Fresh off a sweep of Ole Miss, the Georgia Ice Dawgs headed back outdoors for their final two home games of the season.
The Ice Dawgs opened up the second weekend of the Athens Winter Classic with a 4-3 overtime loss against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The last time the Ice Dawgs faced off against the Gamecocks was on September 23, when the Gamecocks defeated the Ice Dawgs by a score of 3-1.
The Gamecocks opened up the scoring early in the first period, as forward Mike Bolger scored a shorthanded goal off of a centering pass from forward Julian Reiss. The Ice Dawgs tied the game before the end of the first period, as freshman forward Dylan Punzenberger scored his eighth goal of the season after finding the loose puck in the slot.
Late in the second period, the Gamecocks regained their lead. Forward Owen Thomas beat Ice Dawgs goaltender Ryan Testino with a slick backhand for his seventh goal of the season. The Gamecocks extended their lead midway through the third period, as forward Garrett Albers tipped in his third goal of the season off of a point shot from defenseman Ronan Mulkerrin.
Late in the third period, the Gamecocks got themselves into penalty trouble, allowing the Ice Dawgs a window to get back into the game. With about five minutes left in the game, the Ice Dawgs went to work.
Forward Declan Conway cut the Gamecocks lead in half, scoring his 15th goal of the season on the power play, finishing off the cross-crease pass from forward Josh Mesaros. Less than two minutes later, defenseman Lleyton Poole tied the game up with his 12th goal of the season after finding the loose puck in the crease, sending the Foundry Pavilion into a frenzy.
In overtime, the Ice Dawgs were unable to complete the comeback. Thomas, off of an Ice Dawgs’ turnover, scored his eighth goal of the season and second of the game, giving the Gamecocks the overtime victory.
Testino put up a valiant effort in the loss, saving 48 of 52 shots. Gamecocks goalie Zach Hayes saved 41 of 44 shots.
“I think we battled really hard at the end of the third period,” Testino said. “We'll get them back next time.”
In their final home game of the season, the Ice Dawgs defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2-1. This was their first meeting since the Ice Dawgs defeated the Yellow Jackets by a score of 2-1 in the Savannah Hockey Classic on Jan. 14.
The Yellow Jackets opened up the scoring early in the first period, as forward John McEvilly scored his seventh goal of the season off of a centering pass from forward Matthew Connelly.
With about five minutes left in the first period, the Ice Dawgs tied the game up. Forward David Eberly scored his fifth goal of the season with a shot from the slot off of a feed from forward Trevor Gutmann.
Ice Dawgs forward Evan Parente gave the team the lead in the second period with his fourth goal of the season, potting the rebound of a shot from forward Matthew Schwanekamp.
Parente’s goal served as the game-winner, as Ice Dawgs goaltender Nick Newbold shut the door in the third period to secure the 2-1 victory. This victory closed out the home schedule for the Ice Dawgs.
Newbold continued the strong goaltending for the Ice Dawgs, saving 24 of 25 shots. Yellow Jackets goaltender Colin Fessler stood tall in the losing effort, saving 45 of 47 shots.
Next weekend, the Ice Dawgs head down to Coral Springs, Florida to face off against the Florida Atlantic University Owls to close out their regular season schedule.
“A team like FAU we don't get a lot of looks at throughout the season,” forward Connor Labrecque said. “We know they're a big physical team that likes to shoot the puck.”