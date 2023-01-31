Over the weekend, the Georgia Ice Dawgs swept their weekend series against the visiting Ole Miss Ice Rebels to begin the highly anticipated annual Athens Winter Classic.
Underneath the Saturday night lights of the Classic Center’s Foundry Pavilion, Georgia ruled the ice with a 5-1 win over Ole Miss. Early in the first period, the Ice Dawgs sunk the puck into the top corner of the net with an unassisted shot from freshman defenceman Truman Haugen. After a minor scuffle near the Ole Miss goal, junior forward Josh Mesaros potted his 19th goal of the season with an assist from freshman forward Dylan Punzenberger.
The Ice Dawgs came out hot in the second period, scoring quickly with a goal from senior forward Zac Maurer assisted by sophomore forward Trevor Gutmann. Despite Georgia’s commanding lead, Ole Miss refused to back down. A combination of an itching eagerness to score and hot-headed adrenaline sent both a Rebel and a Bulldog to the penalty box after a brief altercation against the boards.
Despite being down a man, the Ice Dawgs showed strength after sophomore defenseman Luke Burnett assisted senior captain Matt Bigda on a score.
The clock wound down and with under a minute to go, sophomore Rebel forward Joseph Robinson took advantage of an Ole Miss powerplay. He drove the puck to the net for an unassisted goal, which put the Ice Rebels on the scoreboard.
Going into the third period, the temperatures were dropping, but the energy remained high on both sides of the puck. Play was fast as Ole Miss scrambled to find the net. The Ice Rebels kept up with the Ice Dawgs, recording 36 shots on goal compared to 38. However, Georgia goalie Ryan Testino only let one shot get past him.
To end day one of the SEC matchup, Samuel Alder got an assist from Case Santa Maria, scoring his first goal of the season and bumping the Ice Dawgs into a four score lead.
In Georgia’s second match of the weekend, the team rolled over Ole Miss 5-0
The Ice Dawgs struck early in the first period with a goal from freshman forward Evan Parente, who was assisted by Samuel Adler and senior forward Dylan Spicer. Despite seeing several power play opportunities and executing a handful of shots on goal, the Ice Rebels goalie Richard Mugler defended the net well, with 47 total saves. Mugler just couldn’t handle the onslaught compared to Georgia’s goalie Nick Newbolds 17 save shutout performance.
With an Ice Dawgs power play, Mesaros hammered home his second goal of the series. Shortly afterward, junior defenceman Lleyton Poole found the net with a little help from Bigda, who reached his 100th career point milestone on Sunday.
To close the second, the Ice Dawgs just kept on rolling. Mesaros sunk his second goal of the night and third of the series with under 2 minutes to go.
As the clock drained, junior forward Daniel Crawford slung a shot and found the net with 17.5 seconds left in the game.
The Ice Dawgs will carry on with the Athens Winter Classic with matchups against South Carolina on Feb. 3 and Georgia Tech on Feb. 4 in the Classic Center’s Foundry Pavilion.
“We’ve got to bring our physicality and make sure we’re playing with a good tempo,” Bigda said. “South Carolina’s a good team and we want to match their energy.”