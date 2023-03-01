The Ice Dawgs headed to Huntsville, Alabama this weekend looking to defend their College Hockey South title, but got caught up in overtime pressure and early enemy scores during their final two games.
On Feb. 24, the Ice Dawgs conquered the Florida Atlantic University Owls, 5-4, in a highly anticipated rematch after they suffered back-to-back losses to FAU a couple of weeks prior. The Ice Dawgs were able to come out of this match victorious, despite a handful of last minute Owl scores.
For a majority of the game, the scoreboard wavered back and forth. Georgia struck first and early with an assisted goal from freshman forward Declan Conway just less than two minutes into the first period. However, the Owls were quick to return the favor, tying up the game nearly eight minutes later.
Freshman defenseman Truman Haugen got a double assist from Samuel Adler and Evan Parente. He sunk the puck into the net early in the second period, only for FAU to find a gap in Georgia goalie Ryan Testino’s game another eight minutes after.
The Ice Dawgs were quick to bite back after junior forward Josh Mesaros found the net, followed by another quick goal from junior defenseman Lleyton Poole, doubling the Ice Dawgs’ lead.
With a 4-2 advantage going into the third period, junior forward Daniel Crawford boosted Georgia’s momentum with another score. However, FAU added a couple goals with six minutes remaining from center Douglas Randle as the clock wound down. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough to secure a tournament win over Georgia.
Georgia took on the University of Tampa on Feb. 25 in the College Hockey South semi-final game.
Despite the Spartans striking first, with the help of senior forward and team captain Matt Bigda, the Ice Dawgs tied it up on a powerplay goal.
After an offensively uneventful and scoreless second period, the Ice Dawgs’ freshman forward Dylan Punzenberger netted an unassisted goal with under 3 minutes to go in regulation play. Despite the late Georgia score, Tampa answered with a goal from John Rempe, sending the nail-biter of a matchup into overtime.
The Spartans came out victorious after Frank Catalina made the game winning goal, sending the Ice Dawgs into a loser’s bracket.
To close the tournament, the Ice Dawgs faced off against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Feb. 26. To start the game, the Tide came rolling, punching the puck into the net three times. Their goalie, Tyler Terranova, kept the Ice Dawgs scoreless until the third period.
Poole got a double assist from Conway and Haugen for a powerplay score. Conway found the net again shortly after with an assist from Mesaros. Georgia’s last minute offensive overdrive wasn’t the answer in which they had hoped for. The Ice Dawgs fell to the Crimson Tide 3-2, ending their playoff stint in Huntsville.
In two weeks, the Ice Dawgs will close their season and travel to West Chester, Pennsylvania for the AAU College Hockey Federation National Tournament.