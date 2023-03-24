The weekend women’s hockey came to Athens: The path to game one

This article is the first in a three-part series about the University of Georgia women's hockey club, from fighting to become an official club sport to the team's first game in Athens.
As Elizabeth Johnston unlaced her hockey skates, she peeled off the clear tape that was wrapped around her shins to keep her gear and pads in place during the game that had just ended. The Lady Thunderbirds 19U goalie took that tape and carefully stuck it to a translucent plastic ball bigger than her head.
“She’s been working on that thing since like sixth grade,” UGA women’s club hockey president Hannah Knight said.
There’s a years-long familiarity there. Enough to recognize the slow, spooling development of such a mighty tape collection. But, Knight and Johnston don’t play on the same team— at least, not that day, at the Classic Center’s Foundry Pavilion in downtown Athens.
Instead, on Saturday Jan. 28 and Sunday Jan. 29, Knight and Johnston skated onto the outdoor rink on opposing teams: Knight, for the new University of Georgia women’s club hockey team. Johnston, for Knight’s youth team, the Lady Thunderbirds 19U.
Knight, Johnston and their teammate Hannah Argenta used to change into their hockey uniforms in a storage closet. Competing with a co-ed hockey team, they didn’t have a girls’ locker room until age 17, when they helped found the Lady Thunderbirds 19U in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
A junior economics major, Knight is a founder of both the University of Georgia’s women’s club hockey team and the Lady Thunderbirds team, where Argenta and Johnston still play. As the UGA women’s hockey president, Knight helped organize her former youth team’s trip to Athens to compete against her new club. It was the women’s club team’s first time hosting games at the Classic Center, where the UGA men’s club hockey team typically competes.
“Here, like in a [University of Georgia] jersey— sometimes I have to look at my gear and be like, ‘Okay, this is actually happening,’” Knight said.
The weekend’s games were more than a year in the making. From hosting free “Learn to Skate” events to gathering donated equipment, Knight and her teammates on the UGA women’s club hockey team have helped build, from the ground up, a new team working to make hockey more accessible for young women in the southeastern United States.
Like Knight, many of the UGA women’s club players with prior hockey experience grew up playing on teams that were co-ed by name, but majority boys. The girls would sign a waiver— body-checking, liability acknowledged— and play alongside the boys.
“It's full-body contact, and myself and a couple of the girls on this team, we love full-body contact,” said Olivia Shapiro, a senior journalism major and the vice president of the UGA women’s club team said.
However, towards the latter years of high school and into college, co-ed opportunities began to decrease due to the potentially-dangerous size differences between many male and female players.
Before college, Shapiro played on Woodstock High School’s co-ed hockey team. After transferring to UGA from Kennesaw State, Shapiro became an equipment manager for UGA men’s club hockey. She wanted to stay involved in the sport but knew that, while technically allowed, it was difficult for a woman to make the men’s team.
But Emily Barber, a goalie from Atlanta, had started for the UGA men’s club hockey team in 2017 as a freshman. Defenseman Shelby Savonarola was the team’s first female player, back in 2013.
Senior linguistics major Abigail Nelson had heard about Barber during her first year at UGA. A youth figure skater turned high-school hockey player, Nelson reached out to UGA’s club sports administration about starting a women’s club team during her freshman year, pre-pandemic.
Nelson said she was told the story of Barber in response.
Barber’s story was inspiring, but not repeatable for many players, made difficult due to factors like skill, size or position. There was no sure place for female students to continue playing hockey at UGA.
Knight knew this too when she decided to attend school in Athens. She had played with her new hometown Lady Thunderbirds team for a couple of years and was aware that not all of the colleges on her tour list— UGA, the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest— had women’s club hockey teams. In fact, UVA was the only school that did at the time.
But on a whim, inspired by driving through Athens years ago, Knight toured Athens on a rainy day, and “still loved it.” She knew that she wanted to start a women’s hockey program at UGA, to be a “powerhouse of hockey here,” alongside the dominant men’s club program.
“If anyone could do it, it would be Knight,” the current Lady Thunderbirds coach, Bob Rozaieski said. The Lady Thunderbirds have an annual player award for leadership and excellence, of which Knight received the inaugural honor.
“She actually inspired us to create that award,” Rozaieski said.
Knight began playing hockey in fourth grade, when her younger sister saw a character skating in a Clifford the Big Red Dog picture book and announced to the family that she wanted to play hockey.
“We were all like, ‘No, you don't. You’re four,’’’ Knight said.
But her sister insisted, and her parents found a league. When her sister went to try hockey, so too did Knight. From fourth grade onward, Knight played on co-ed teams in Winston-Salem, alongside teammates like Argenta and Johnston. Knight was 17 when she, her teammates and other girls’ parents helped found the Lady Thunderbirds 19U team. That was the first year Knight had ever had a hockey locker room.
If Knight helped found a team once, in North Carolina, she could do it again here, at UGA.