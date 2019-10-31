In 1994, the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” was not at Gator Bowl Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, for the first time in 63 years.
The Georgia-Florida rivalry game was moved to a temporary home-and-home due to construction of a new stadium. The matchup was held in Gainesville, Florida, in 1994 and in Athens in 1995.
It won't be leaving Jacksonville again any time soon.
The contract between the city and the schools was extended on Oct. 25. The rivalry game will stay in Jacksonville through at least 2023.
Dogs bark down to the Swamp
It was a humid October night in 1994 in Gainesville, Florida, and Mother Nature forced fans to wait at the Swamp. Lightning cracked across the sky and created momentary chaos. Georgia head coach Ray Goff and the rest of the staff started to sprint back to the locker room, furiously windmilling their arms and summoning their players to follow.
The start of the game between Georgia and Florida was delayed.
Former Georgia defensive lineman Matt Storm remembers the moment well. The senior immediately beelined into the locker room with his teammates to wait out the delay.
“You can’t keep being hyped up for 45 minutes in a locker room,” Storm said. “It ends, and now you have to come back out. And the crowd wasn’t all there at first. When we went back out there [after the delay], that stadium was packed.”
Fans packed in tight. There was a mesh net to shield fans from chucking popcorn and trash at the players.
“It was like a coliseum because everything was straight up,” Storm said. “It wasn’t like Sanford Stadium where it’s drawn out where it was a big stadium. This was like an arena.”
Finally, the game started. Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, along with the rest of the Gator offense, had their way in front of over 80,000 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
It was a sour night in the Swamp for the Bulldogs. Georgia lost 52-14.
Storm wasn’t pleased with how the game went for him, but the raucous atmosphere of games like the 1994 Florida game is why he chose Georgia out of junior college.
“That meant a lot, not just to me and to my team, but the fans,” Storm said. “I mean, they live for these games every single year.”
Steve Spurrier lights up Sanford
A year later, on Oct. 28, 1995, the Gators rolled into Athens. Florida was the No. 3 team in the country and entered with a perfect 6-0 record.
Georgia was 5-3, trying to play spoiler. But there was no hometown magic. Florida head coach Steve Spurrier led Wuerffel and company to Sanford Stadium, the heartbeat of Athens. They left the Bulldogs without a pulse.
Goff couldn’t get his crew going and the Bulldogs fell 52-17.
“Coach Spurrier and his team, they did an excellent job,” Goff said. “We didn’t play as well as we needed to. And they beat us on our home territory. That was tough.”
Spurrier’s reputation for mischief precedes him. That night in ’95, the ‘Head Ball Coach’ had no problem rubbing salt in the wound. No visiting team had ever scored 50 points at Sanford Stadium.
Spurrier intended to change that.
With 1:10 left in the game, Florida’s backup quarterback Eric Kresser tossed his second touchdown of the day. This time, it pushed the Gators over the half-century mark.
“Well, I wasn’t happy about it,” Georgia linebacker Whit Marshall said. “But, at the end of the day, it’s on us to stop them.”
There was a silver lining that day for many Georgia fans, though. A few hours after the football game concluded, the Atlanta Braves beat the Cleveland Indians in Game 6 to win the 1995 World Series.
It just means more in Jacksonville
The Georgia buses hummed across over a bridge high above the St. Johns River in 1993. As the team entered Jacksonville, offensive lineman David Weeks looked up. Then, he looked at his arms. Goosebumps.
Weeks saw a rowdy crowd readying for one of college football’s iconic games. Fans took over the real estate surrounding the stadium to create an even mix of red, black, orange and blue only possible in one ZIP code.
“There’s a certain atmosphere down in Jacksonville that you can’t really recreate,” Weeks said. “I can’t really describe it.”
Jacksonville has been the rivalry’s home every year since 1933, with the exception of 1994 and 1995. The site has had its fair share of moments and memories, especially to Jacksonville native Tim Tebow, a Florida football legend.
“If you want to continue to be different than every other game, then you do it in Jacksonville,” Tebow said. “Why not have one of the best environments for any college football game ever? Why change that? I’m a believer in it.”
Despite the opportunity for unparalleled atmospheres in a home-and-home series, Tebow knows there’s something special about the site.
“The Jacksonville game is unique,” Tebow said. “Red and black, orange and blue split down the middle, I think it’s one of the coolest venues. Playing in that is a different environment than these kids will get anywhere else. That’s why I love it.”
The game in Jacksonville is a tradition unrivaled across college football. Other than the Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma, it is the only constant neutral site game in the country. Unlike that game, there are no frills like a state fair surrounding the Bulldogs and Gators.
Storm knows it could become a home-and-home series down the line, and he isn’t wholly opposed to it. But he said it sucks away some of the mystique around the game.
“This is what people build vacations around,” Storm said. “This is what people save up a lot of money just to go to these games to watch this because there’s such a rivalry. It’s one of those things that it was ingrained to me real quick that this means more than just a football game.”
