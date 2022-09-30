During Georgia football’s road win against the University of South Carolina, the Williams-Brice Stadium student section was empty going into the fourth quarter.
The rest of the away football games will be against Missouri on Oct. 1, Mississippi State on Nov. 12, and Kentucky on Nov. 19. For many University of Georgia students — specifically freshmen — it can be hard to know which away games are worth making the trip to.
UGA Spike Squad member Hunter Street is dedicated to making the trip to every single UGA football away game. Alongside Street, student Madison Hart said she was pumped to see the Georgia Bulldogs face the South Carolina Gamecocks.
“I'm from the Augusta area, so every year ‘Border Bash’ is a huge deal because we're right on that South Carolina border,” freshman at UGA, Hart said. “That game day is huge in my hometown, being at that [game] is going to be super cool.”
While Columbia, South Carolina, is a lively city, according to Street, it's apparent that nothing beats the feeling of Sanford Stadium. Street described Columbia as a “concrete jungle” that distances the school spirit from the Williams-Brice Stadium.
In terms of buying tickets for away games, websites such as Ticket Master, Vivid Seats, Stub Hub and Game Time propose ideal prices according to Street. Street recommends cycling through all the sites to ensure the best deal.
He emphasized Game Time, a vendor that includes its fees upfront so the buyer knows what they’re paying for when selecting their ticket. He noted that when thinking about purchasing tickets, it’s important to carefully weigh all of the options.
“It's all cost-benefit analysis, if there's a game you really want to go to then you may want to secure a ticket now,” Street said. “If you're willing to wait [until the day of a game], I think it might be worth it to wait — you might be cramming but you might pay a little less.”
Since the game against the Gamecocks was the closest away game the Georgia Bulldogs will play all season, many UGA students have friends or family that attended South Carolina ... Having these connections can make the game easier to attend for students when it comes to finding a place to stay.
After numerous trips to see the Bulldogs on the road, Street emphasizes a great way to save money is to stock up on snacks and avoid eating out.
“I went to Auburn last year by myself and got a hotel room for one night. I was here looking for cheap — ‘I don’t care, just give me a bed and a roof,’” Street said. “I wouldn’t recommend that per say.”
Instead, Street recommends splurging on a good-quality nearby hotel rather than on eating-out when traveling to away games.
“We’re packing beef jerky, deer jerky, different snacks like crackers like for the car ride,” Street said. “We’re saving money because there’s no point spending $10 at a fast food restaurant.”
Touching on the other stadiums and college town excitements, it's notable that the game against Mississippi State might lure some UGA football fans to endure the five-hour plus car ride.
This journey to Starkville, Mississippi – or the more recently coined name of “Stark-Vegas” is desirable to students due to the historically loud and passionate environment that emerged on any given Saturday. This buzzing crowd often provides an entertaining tailgating and fan experience that Georgia fans are excited to undergo firsthand, according to Street.
However, according to Street, The University of Florida is in the running for the best game to travel to.
“Hands down, yes,” Street said on if students should attend the game. He emphasized that the trip to Jacksonville, Florida is worth it and something everyone at UGA should do once in their time as a student.