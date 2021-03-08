With all of the uncertainty and challenges the Georgia swimming team has endured due to COVID-19 in the past year, recruitment was one aspect that was severely affected.
Traditional parts of recruitment, such as visiting the campus and the team, were not able to happen.
Despite the obstacles, two international swimmers found themselves recruited to the Bulldogs’ squad to compete in the 2020-21 season and begin their collegiate careers.
Freshmen Wesley Ng from China and Tommy-Lee Camblong from France are some of the newest additions to Georgia’s roster, where they join two other international swimmers: Javier Acevedo from Canada and Youssef Said from Egypt.
Associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Brian Smith noted the difficulties surrounding recruitment in a pandemic, including the lack of in-person experiences. More athletes had to decide to come sight unseen since they weren’t able to visit the campus, which was the case for Camblong and Ng. To Smith, the visits were the hardest thing to replace.
He also said there were numerous changes to recruiting this year, such as more virtual Zoom meetings, no traveling and more sharing of resources between coaches in order to adequately scout the swimmers.
However, one thing that did remain the same during the pandemic was Smith’s pitch to swimmers as to why they should come to Georgia: the team’s “blue collar mentality.”
Smith believes it is easy to sell Georgia’s culture because of how hard everyone is willing to work in order to get better each and every day.
Smith also indicated that the swimmers never take anything for granted, which helps feed into great energy and work ethic around the team.
Camblong and Ng bought into Smith’s pitch and each have a unique and interesting journey of how they reached the decision to come to Georgia.
Camblong, who has been swimming competitively since he was eight years old, received propositions from many universities such as Florida State, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Arizona and Georgia.
The pandemic had little effect on Camblong’s decision as he received the offers in 2019 and made a decision after two months of discussion.
“When I chose to go to the U.S., I needed a university ranked really well in swimming,” Camblong said. “I chose [Georgia] because is has a really good team.”
For Camblong, the decision to leave France couldn’t have been easier, since France does not allow for competitive swimming in university.
On the other hand, Ng started swimming competitively about nine years ago. Unlike Camblong, Ng actually reached out to Georgia about swimming for the Bulldogs in early January 2020. He verbally committed to Georgia two months later.
“I made a decision for Georgia first because of the swim team and second [because] Georgia was high for my major’s ranking,” Ng said.
For Ng, the decision to leave his hometown of Hong Kong was a new experience. Never before had he traveled alone, so coming to the U.S was a unique adventure.
“It forced me to grow up and be independent,” he said. “An unforgettable experience.”
As for Ng, the pandemic severely affected him as Hong Kong went through strict lockdowns that forced him to delay his arrival on campus until the spring semester.
Also, due to Hong Kong’s lockdown, Ng had not been able to train for two months, but he was able to participate in virtual workouts with his coaches through Zoom that took place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Regardless of their journey, Camblong and Ng are now teammates at Georgia and both have high praise for the team.
“Lucky to be here,” Ng said.