Georgia women’s tennis’ Katarina Jokic has witnessed years of development while in Athens. At only 19 years old, she decided to leave Novi Grad, Bosnia, her hometown, and continue her tennis journey in the United States.
Jokic’s time in Athens has proven to be successful, as she’s currently the 16th-ranked singles player in the country, and her coaches and teammates agree that she has made a significant impact on the team.
Settling in Athens
Jokic’s success as a tennis player began in her mid-teens. She was faced with the decision of playing professionally immediately after high school or going to college first. She was concerned that previous injuries would linger in her professional career, and she would be left without a college education as a backup plan.
Jokic said her choice to move across the world and leave her family was “not an easy decision.” But moving to France when she was 13 for a tennis academy gave her experience on how to handle homesickness.
The next decision was choosing what college she would attend. Head coach Jeff Wallace said he was drawn to both her previous success and how she carried herself on her visit to Athens.
“We felt like she could be somebody that could develop into a top college player and potentially a pro someday,” Wallace said. “When she came on her visit, we felt like she could be somebody that would sit in well with our program.”
Wallace’s liking for Jokic's tennis ability was immediately reciprocated. She recognized the high level of tennis that she would be a part of and enjoyed her time around Georgia’s players and coaches during her visit.
More importantly, Jokic wanted to be somewhere she felt comfortable.
“It felt more like home than other places I visited,” Jokic said, which ultimately made her decision to commit to Georgia.
Proving to be impactful
In Jokic’s first dual play match as a Bulldog in 2018, she played in the No. 1 singles spot. She would go on to play in this spot for the rest of the season, proving to be an exceptional athlete at the collegiate level despite being younger than most of her teammates.
In the middle of Jokic’s sophomore season, the Bulldogs traveled to Seattle, Washington, to compete in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. Georgia won against NC State, Vanderbilt and Stanford to take on No. 3 North Carolina in the finals.
Jokic and her partner Meg Kowalski flew through doubles with a 6-1 win, but North Carolina took the overall doubles point.
After two losses at singles for the Bulldogs, Jokic’s line one match against North Carolina’s No. 6 Makenna Jones would decide the National Indoors champion.
The No. 2-ranked Bulldog dropped the first set in a tiebreaker 6-7(3) but fought back to come out on top in the second set 7-5. After a long battle, Jokic won the third set in a tiebreaker 7-6(2), making the 2019 Georgia women’s tennis team the fourth Bulldogs team to win the National Indoors Championship.
“When we need her the most, she has certainly always delivered, and I think that’s a mark of a champion,” Wallace said.
Jokic said her match to clinch the championship is her favorite match as a Bulldog. A representation of her resilience on the court, Jokic’s undefeated third set win assisted her in earning the No. 1 singles ranking.
In 2020, her third season at Georgia, Jokic had a 5-2 singles record and a 7-1 doubles record with partner Ania Hertel when the remainder of the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than dwell on what was lost, she is optimistic for the future.
“I do feel like we had a pretty good team [in spring 2020], but I try not to think about it just because we still have a season going on now and that’s all that matters,” Jokic said.
A legacy building last year
Jokic has already drawn attention in her last season at Georgia. She remains undefeated through seven singles matches in the No. 1 spot and has only fallen in one of six doubles matches with partners Hertel and Ariana Arseneault.
Despite only being one month into the season, Jokic has already made history with three straight SEC Player of the Week honors on Feb. 3, Feb. 10 and Feb. 17. It was the first time any women’s tennis player has received the award for three weeks in a row. Former Bulldog Lauren Herring was the only athlete to win the award two weeks in a row, which happened in the 2015 season.
She received the award on Feb. 3 after she beat North Carolina’s No. 3-ranked singles player Alexa Graham. By Feb 10, she beat Florida State’s Giulia Pairone and by Feb. 17, she had taken another upset against Georgia Tech’s No. 13 Kenya Jones.
Jokic has stepped on the singles and doubles court five times this season ranked below her opponents and has upset them each time.
As a duo, Jokic and Arseneault are unranked. But they upset Florida State’s No. 7 duo of Victoria Allen and Petra Hule before defeating Georgia Tech’s No. 5 pair of Jones and Victoria Flores.
Arseneault said they prepared well beforehand, but what keeps them so successful on the court together is their chemistry that cannot be taught.
“We worked on strategies and our doubles game with the coaches,” Arseneault said. “It makes it easier that we have that chemistry and understanding of each other on the court.”
Players and coaches alike describe Jokic as selfless and a team player. Wallace said Georgia coaches spend time teaching their players to put the team first and that Jokic has followed suit.
“When you buy into the team concept … that's how your growth happens the fastest and at the highest level,” Wallace said. “[Jokic] has certainly done a great job with that.”
Jokic said that the importance of putting the team first is especially important in her last season as a Bulldog. She said she wants to “give it all” for one last year.
“This is my last season, and I’m not doing this only for myself,” Jokic said. “[My teammates] are some of my best friends playing with me and for me, so I want to do the same for them.”
Throughout her career, Jokic has developed immensely as a person and a player. Jokic said she knows she has matured and that she doesn’t know if it would have happened if she left high school and immediately played professionally.
Wallace agreed that her maturity has improved, adding that she has become mentally tougher. He said seeing Jokic develop off the court is just as enjoyable as watching her become a better tennis player.
“That’s always a fun part when you’re a coach — seeing them their first year through their fourth year and how they mature and grow,” Wallace said. “She has adapted really well and done a great job.”
Jokic continues to inspire her teammates and proves to be a leader of the team. Arseneault said in their short time of knowing each other, she has already learned that Jokic makes the people around her improve.
“She inspires me and motivates me when we train together,” Arseneault said. “She shows up to practice every day wanting to get better.”
After she leaves Georgia, Jokic plans to move to Florida and pursue a professional career. She plans to have a coach and continue to train, hoping to reach her ultimate goal of winning a Grand Slam.
A phenomenal athlete with an accomplished resume, Jokic has left a mark on Georgia. With the remainder of the spring season left, she hopes to continue improving and assisting her team in her aspiration of a team national title in May.
Wallace said though it is too early to determine, “Quite possibly she could go down as maybe the best that's ever come through here.”