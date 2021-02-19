Editor's Note: The photo was taken at a women's tennis match in January 2020 before social distancing guidelines were enforced.
Georgia women’s tennis’ international athletes faced different challenges when all athletic events were paused, then canceled, in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five out of nine student-athletes on Georgia’s roster are from out of the United States. When the University of Georgia announced classes would be online for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, each international athlete had decisions to make about whether to travel home.
Shortly after in-person classes were canceled, the SEC announced that the remainder of the tennis schedule would be too. The Bulldogs were only three matches into SEC play before the rest of the season was canceled.
Most of Georgia's international tennis athletes were able to go home, except junior Katarina Jokic, a native of Novi Grad, Bosnia.
“My flight got canceled, and I decided I would stay here in Athens,” Jokic said. “I had people to play with here. I was just able to do more here than I would at home and stay in shape.”
Although the decision was not easy for Jokic, she continued to train in Athens like she usually would, despite it being by herself much of the time. It took some time to get used to training without her teammates.
“At the beginning, I needed my team back, my girls,” Jokic said. “It was really weird getting used to things and trying to work out on my own.”
Senior Marta Gonzalez chose to travel back to her home country of Spain during the worldwide shutdown.
“It was my decision if I wanted to leave the country or stay here and for me, I decided to go home, because in times like that no one knew what was going to happen,” Gonzalez said. “I knew that I wanted to be home and be with my family.”
In Spain, there were strict guidelines in place. Starting in May 2020, residents between the ages of 14 and 70 were able to go outdoors from 6-10 a.m. and 8-11 p.m. Gonzalez was able to get out of the house for walks with her dad during that time, but her opportunities to get out and play tennis were slim.
Gonzalez said she could train at her home tennis academy starting in June but found it hard to not be in her usual routine in Athens with teammates.
“Practicing was not as good as it usually is here in Athens because our team levels each other up and I just didn’t get that same level to practice with at home,” Gonzalez said.
Despite challenges faced during the pandemic, Jokic and Gonzalez continued to better themselves both on and off the court before coming back together prior to the fall season.
“It was a really tough time, but I tried to just focus on getting better every day,” Jokic said. “I did as much as I could. I think I matured a lot and learned that no matter what, you just have to keep going.”