Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick has transferred to Georgia, months after being dismissed from the Clemson football team.
Originally a five-star recruit from South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Kendrick played receiver for the Tigers in 2018 before transitioning to cornerback for the 2019 season. He earned second-team All-ACC honors that season and went on to earn a first-team selection for the 2020 season.
Many experts expected Kendrick to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft, but in January he decided to return to school for his senior season. However, just a month and a half after that decision, Kendrick was dismissed from the Clemson team on Feb. 28.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney refused to go into detail on the decision to dismiss Kendrick.
“Really not much to say about that other than he’s not with us anymore, but also to say I love D.K.,” Swinney said at a press conference in March. “He’s a young man that I’ve always loved as a football player. He’s got a really good heart. He’s never been a disrespectful young man or anything like that. Just sometimes there just needs to be a change.”
After his dismissal, Kendrick was arrested in Rock Hill after police found him asleep in his girlfriend’s car with a handgun. He was charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun. It’s currently unclear what the status of his legal situation is.
From Georgia’s perspective, the move adds a potential star player to a secondary that lost a lot of talent to the NFL Draft. With both Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes being drafted, Kendrick adds experience to a mostly untested group. He is the third defensive back to join the Bulldogs via the transfer portal after former West Virginia safety Tykee Smith in April and former Alabama cornerback Brandon Turnage, although Turnage is no longer listed on the Georgia roster.
In addition to the new players on the roster, Georgia also has a new defensive backs coach in Jahmile Addae who held the same position at West Virginia previously. This only adds to the uncertainty surrounding the back-end of Georgia's defense.
Kendrick will compete throughout the summer for one of the starting cornerback spots, and given his talent level and the way he performed for Clemson, it would be a surprise if he isn’t a starter in the fall. Barring repercussions from his March arrest and any further off-field problems, Kendrick should play a major role for the Georgia defense.
If Kendrick can stay on the straight and narrow, Georgia has added a huge talent to the secondary that could help the Bulldogs meet their high aspirations of a National Championship for the 2021 season. Kendrick brings College Football Playoff experience along with his proven track record as one of the top corners in the FBS.
Georgia opens the 2021 season with a huge game at Memorial Stadium against Clemson, so Kendrick could see his first action for the Bulldogs against the same team that dismissed him in February.