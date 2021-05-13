The Los Angeles Chargers selected former Georgia defensive back Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft.
Webb is one of two defensive backs the Chargers selected in the latest draft, joining cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. who was chosen in the second round. The Chargers wanted to add depth to their defensive backfield after allowing 12 more passing touchdowns than rushing touchdowns in the 2020 season.
However, at the free safety position, where Webb could wind up on the depth chart, the Chargers didn’t seem to need a ton of assistance. Free safety Nasir Adderley had a solid 2020 season, recording 69 total tackles with 58 of them being solo. He also hauled in an interception on the season.
In college, Webb wasn’t a huge star or playmaker, but he was a solid and reliable defensive back. In 2019, he finished fifth on the team in total tackles with 46. In his senior season, his playmaking declined slightly, only racking up 21 total stops and only starting three games as opposed to his nine starts in 2019. He finished with one interception throughout his Georgia career.
With Adderley and Webb being the only two players on the depth chart at the free safety position, it could be likely that the Chargers drafted Webb to be more of a backup player for Adderley in the case of injuries.
It is also possible that Webb could fill in some other roles as well. He has hefty experience at the cornerback position and special teams positions, giving him vast versatility. This possible special teams role could open up additional opportunities for Webb as he begins his career on the Chargers and works his way up to a more relevant position.
“All these players drafted on Day 3, they gotta come in and earn a special teams role first or else … it’s hard to make the team that way,” said Chargers general manager Tom Telesco. “You gotta contribute on special teams and then start to work your way into a role on defense or offense.”
Despite Webb’s likely starting point on special teams, Telesco sees a future for Webb as a prominent future defensive back for the Chargers.
“He’s a defensive back for us, [he’ll] play corner, maybe even some safety,” Telesco said.
Telesco also praised Webb’s size, speed, athletic ability, position versatility and football intelligence. This may foreshadow a bright future ahead for Webb on the Chargers, especially considering his vast skill set at many positions.
“My overall versatility is just second to none, like [there’s not] a lot of people … willing to do what I’m trying to do out there on the field,” Webb said.