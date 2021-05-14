Although Malik Herring did not hear his name called during the 2021 NFL draft, his professional dreams still came true, as he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.
Herring now has the opportunity to work his way onto the roster and prove himself to the 2020 Super Bowl champions.
“It’s a great feeling. I would say dream come true, but the dream wasn’t to go undrafted,” Herring said in a virtual interview with 13WMAZ. “It’s a great feeling knowing I still get an opportunity to show what I can do and really just be on somebody’s roster. To be on an NFL team is still a dream come true.”
Herring is now one of eight defensive ends on the Chiefs roster. He will be joining a strong defensive trio that includes five-year veteran Jarran Reed and Pro Bowlers Frank Clark and Chris Jones.
Herring will also have the company of three other former Bulldogs in Kansas City, joining cornerback Deandre Baker, defensive tackle Tyler Clark and wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
Experience is a major factor that Herring will bring with him to Kansas City. During his time at Georgia, Herring played in 52 of Georgia’s 53 games over the course of the past four seasons.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound multi-year starter was a key factor to Georgia’s top-ranked run defense.
While at the NFL’s Senior Bowl, Herring suffered an ACL injury. This not only ended his time in Mobile, Alabama, but also prevented him from performing at Georgia’s pro day this year.
Given Herring is still on the road to recovery, there could be a chance he will miss most, if not all, of the 2021-22 season while recovering. Nonetheless, Herring’s contract consisted of a $100,000 base salary with a $25,000 signing bonus.
Herring expressed back in March that he is hopeful to return to the field by early September.
“I’ll just come ready to play, do my job and know the playbook," Herring said in March.
With Herring and former teammate DJ Daniel (Jacksonville Jaguars) both signing during the free agenting signing frenzy, Georgia now has 11 Bulldog alum preparing for the next stage of their football careers.