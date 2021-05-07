With their second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected former Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari. He was the 50th overall pick in the draft and became the third former Bulldog taken.
When the Giants decided to draft Kadarius Toney with their lone first round pick in the draft, there was little hope Ojulari would be available when their next pick rolled around. To many people’s surprise, the highly-rated pass rusher fell all the way to 50.
Ojulari’s drop from the first round was due to a high school knee injury that led to arthritis. After being cleared by renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews this offseason, the Giants had no problem taking Ojulari late in the second round. Giants general manager Dave Gettleman had no problem with other teams passing up on Ojulari.
“My attitude is maybe [other teams] made a mistake,” Gettleman said. “So, it’s one of those deals where the fact that Azeez was dropping did not impact us at all in terms of our opinion of his playing ability and what he could do for us.”
Ojulari entered the draft rated highly by many scouts. The 6-foot-2, 249 pound outside linebacker was ranked No. 31 overall in this year’s draft class, according to ESPN’s Draft Player Rankings. A ranking high enough to slot Ojulari in as the second-best outside linebacker. New York head coach Joe Judge believes Ojulari will be able to make an impact immediately on an improving defense.
“He was a good fit for us,” Judge said. “We are excited to have him here but like all other rookies, he's got to come in and compete when he gets here.”
In 2020, the Giants ranked 10th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game with 111.4 yards and 13th in sacks with 40. The production was credited mostly to the defensive line and interior linebackers. Out of their returning outside linebackers, former Georgia player Lorenzo Carter finished with only one sack last year. Ojulari should slot perfectly into a Giants defense that begs for athleticism and speed on the outside.
The Giants are no stranger to drafting linebacker talent from Georgia, and Ojulari will find some familiar faces when he joins his new team this year. Former Bulldogs Carter and Tae Crowder are both important pieces to the Giants young core on defense. Carter was a part of New York’s 2018 class as a third-round pick and Crowder was drafted in the seventh round last year.
While at Georgia, Ojulari became a household name in Athens and around the country. In 2020, he led the Bulldogs in sacks with 8.5 and tackles for loss with 12.5. His strong season earned him a spot on the All-SEC second team and was enough for him to be named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award that goes to the nation’s best defensive player.
Look for the talented former Bulldog to work his way into a starting role in year one as the Giants’ newest premiere pass rusher.