With the 92nd overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, the Tennessee Titans added another linebacker to their roster in former Bulldog Monty Rice.
Rice was the Titans’ third selection of this year's draft, behind former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley and former North Dakota State offensive tackle Dillon Radunz. Rice was also the eighth linebacker selected.
“We really enjoyed our conversations [with Rice],” said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a virtual press conference. “This was a player that … kept showing up, kept making plays. This is a confident player who was willing to lead inside and was productive.”
As a Bulldog, Rice played in 47 total games and started in 27. He recorded 219 total tackles throughout his college career, peaking in 2019 with 89 stops.
Vrabel said he was attracted to Rice’s natural leadership at Georgia. The linebacker was selected as one of three team captains in two games in 2019 and three in 2020.
Rice proved his athleticism at Georgia’s pro day, running an unofficial 4.57-second 40-yard dash. After receiving an invitation to the Senior Bowl, he did not participate due to a foot injury.
Rice will join inside linebackers Jayon Brown, Rashaan Evans and David Long Jr. on the Titans’ roster.
The Titans declined Evans’ fifth-year option after an underwhelming 2020 season in which he led the team in penalties and accounted for 60 tackles. Brown gave up a 72.4% completion rate through 10 games before his season abruptly ended due to an elbow injury.
Despite previous unsuccessful seasons, the Titans have a number of talented linebackers that will likely keep Rice from extensive time on the field immediately. While the Titans place him as a rotational player, he has the potential to play on special teams in the meantime.
“[Rice] will come in and he’ll compete at the inside linebacker position, on special teams,” said Titans general manager Jon Robinson in a virtual press conference. “To what degree he picks up the defense … and earns playing time will be determined by him and his work ethic. … We are very confident in his favor.”
The Titans have an unproductive record in drafting former Georgia players for the last two years. In 2020, Tennessee used its first pick in the draft on Isaiah Wilson. As a Titan, he played in one game before being traded, then released, by the Miami Dolphins.
In 2019, the Titans selected D’Andre Walker as their fifth pick. Walker also played one game and was then waived from the team.
Rice will join former Georgia players Davin Bellamy, Ben Jones and Maurice Smith currently on the Titans’ roster.