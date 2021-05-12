Despite being a sixth-round draft selection, former Georgia offensive lineman Trey Hill could prove to be a valuable addition to the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line.
Cincinnati has struggled to get any sort of Super Bowl-caliber team built in recent years and it has struggled immensely to even finish with a winning season. In the past couple of seasons, one of the Bengals’ most notable and detrimental struggles has been their offensive line.
Cincinnati’s offensive line allowed 48 sacks in 2020. Of these total sacks, 32 were on 2020 first-round pick and former Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. This poor protection for Burrow caused him to take many heavy hits from defensive players throughout the season.
Burrow didn’t finish his rookie season, as he tore both his ACL and MCL in Week 11, leaving Cincinnati without its starting quarterback.
With Burrow set to return this upcoming 2021 season, Cincinnati has sought much of its attention to improving the offensive line by drafting three players at the position in this year’s draft.
Hill was the third and final offensive lineman drafted by Cincinnati, although he was the only center drafted. The other two linemen drafted by the Bengals were Jackson Carman from Clemson and D’Ante Smith from East Carolina.
Earning starting roles in all three years at Georgia, Hill utilized his stature to be an effective center on Georgia’s offensive line. At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, he was one of the biggest players on the team and used this to his advantage.
Hill also has college experience at the guard position as well, making him a versatile player that Cinicinnati may look to take advantage of.
“Whichever one the coach puts me at, I’m ready to go,” Hill said in a virtual press conference on May 1.
Although Hill was a promising lineman at Georgia, it is unlikely he will see much playing time during his rookie year.
However, Hill’s size, combined with his versatility at multiple positions, could turn out to be the advantage needed to fight his way to a starting spot in the next couple of seasons.
“Trey brings flexibility … we think he can play guard as well,” said Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor. “We do have a vision for those guys, how we're gonna use them, but they do have flexibility for the future as well.”