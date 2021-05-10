The last time the Los Angeles Chargers drafted a former Bulldog was in 1977 when wide receiver Gene Washington was selected in the ninth round. Now after this year’s NFL draft, the Chargers have two on their hands — Tre’ McKitty being one of them.
The former Georgia tight end was selected in the third round of the NFL draft with the No. 97 pick — which was a compensatory pick that Los Angeles acquired due to Philip Rivers’ exit, but a necessary one.
In Los Angeles, McKitty joins defensive back Mark Webb, who was selected 241st overall in this year’s draft, as the only former Bulldogs on the Chargers’ roster.
Coming from pro-style offenses at both Florida State and Georgia, McKitty will primarily focus on producing at the line of scrimmage as a blocking tight end. Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said McKitty is a “big part” of their offense moving forward.
While the Chargers already have solid pass-catching options in the tight end room, mainly between Jared Cook and Donald Parham Jr., McKitty brings to the table what Los Angeles does not have already, which is a true in-line tight end on their roster. Neither Cook nor Parham are particularly strong blockers.
“One of the best things he does is really block at the line of scrimmage,” Telesco said during a virtual press conference on chargers.com. “Very good size, strength, power, good feet to stay on blocks and he likes to do it and you can tell. That position is very hard to find nowadays in college. A lot of the tight ends are out in the slot and they are excellent receivers but we do need somebody to kind of handle that role at the line of scrimmage.
According to Pro Football Focus, Cook was only on the line 15% of the time last year with the Saints. Now with McKitty on the roster, Cook might see even fewer snaps than he’s used to.
“We’re excited about where we are,” head coach Brandon Staley said in a virtual press conference on chargers.com. “We had nine picks and we were going to take advantage of those nine picks. I like where our roster is right now. … We’re always going to be looking for players that can contribute and make us the best team we can be.”