Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert announced last week that he would be transferring to the University of Georgia.
Gilbert appeared in eight games for the Tigers last season before opting out in December. He was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for LSU as he hauled in 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns from the tight end position.
It appears that Gilbert will be switching positions to play wide receiver for the Bulldogs, as he is listed in that position group on the official Georgia football website. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 248 pounds, Gilbert could create major matchup problems for defenses on the outside. Gilbert and 6-foot-7 tight end Darnell Washington are two matchup nightmares, and their unique combinations of size and athleticism will make them tough covers for any defensive player
Another talented option at the wide receiver position will be a welcome sight for Georgia fans as well as the coaching staff. Georgia’s best receiver George Pickens suffered a torn ACL at a practice in May, and while replacing such a talented player will be a challenge for the Bulldogs, there’s plenty of reason for optimism.
Gilbert, Washington, slot receiver Kearis Jackson, electric deep threat Arian Smith and emerging freshman receiver Adonai Mitchell provide a deep group of weapons for quarterback JT Daniels to throw to. Combined with a dynamic backfield duo of James Cook and Zamir White, the Bulldog offense has the tools to be a balanced, effective attack.
Gilbert was a five-star recruit coming out of Marietta High School. He was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year following his senior season and was heavily recruited by Georgia at the time. While he chose to become an LSU Tiger at the time, his choice to come to Athens represents a homecoming of sorts.
“Coming home, I believe it was a smart decision to come home. I wanted to be with and near my family,” Gilbert told Rusty Mansell of 247Sports. "I have been missing all of my family, and now both of my grandmothers will be able to see me play in person, too.”
Gilbert and cornerback Derion Kendrick are two incredibly talented additions to an already very talented Georgia roster, and both could contribute this season as the Bulldogs look to return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since their run to the 2018 National Championship.