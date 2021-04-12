Six former members of the Georgia men’s golf team geared up for the 2021 Masters Tournament in Augusta, making Georgia the most represented university this year.
Brian Harman, Harris English, Bubba Watson, Brendon Todd, Kevin Kisner and Hudson Swafford all began action on Thursday, but Kisner and Swafford failed to make the cut after the second round.
Of the four former Georgia golfers to make the cut, only Harman finished the event below par. His final tally of 2-under 286 was good for a tie for 12th, eight strokes back from winner Hideki Matsuyama. English, Watson and Todd finished even, 1-over and 5-over, respectfully.
Harman cruised out to 6-under after the first two rounds, but the 4th and 11th holes gave him particular trouble during the final two as he bogeyed both on Saturday and Sunday.
Harman took two different approaches to both holes on the third and fourth days but still earned the same result. Though he had a short approach to the green in the third round and a deep approach in the fourth, he still two-putted on the 4th hole both days.
The 11th hole saw similar mishaps, as Harman teed off into the pine straw to the left in the third round and into the rough on the right side in the fourth.
After English made the cut, he put himself in a position to chase rather than lead by double-bogeying twice on the front nine in the third round. English salvaged what he could in the fourth round, earning a 2-under 70, but it was not enough to push him back into a competitive position.
Watson’s daily inconsistencies kept him from gaining much ground. He shot 2-over on the first day, 2-under on the second, 1-over on the third and even on the fourth. The 16th to 18th hole stretch told most of each of Watson’s rounds. On his first, and worst round, Watson bogeyed holes 17 and 18. On his second, and best round, Watson shot par on the final three holes.
Todd, like English, forced himself to chase in the third round. Todd’s 4-over 76 on the third day came from the same struggles on the 11th and 16th holes as Harman and Watson, respectively.
Kisner’s first day was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 13th hole. He never managed to recreate that success on the second day, shooting back-to-back bogeys on two separate occasions, and finishing the day 5-over 77.
Swafford shot out ahead early on the front nine of the first day, shooting two birdies along the way. He became frustrated on the green in round two, however, and forced himself into two-putts and three-putts on consecutive holes multiple times. This led to an 11-over 83 on the second day.